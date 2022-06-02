Home Business Wire Impinj to Participate in Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
Business Wire

Impinj to Participate in Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Andy Cobb, CFA

Vice President, Strategic Finance

+1 206-315-4470

ir@impinj.com

Media Relations

Jill West

Vice President, Strategic Communications

+1 206-834-1110

jwest@impinj.com

Articoli correlati

F5 to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference. F5’s...
Continua a leggere

Teradata Elects Todd McElhatton to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Brings Proven Business Leadership of Cloud Transformation Activities and Financial Expertise SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the election...
Continua a leggere

Zeta Marketing Platform Becomes the First Marketing Cloud Available in AWS Marketplace

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deeper integration with AWS to bring promise of cloud-based, data-driven marketing to more enterprises NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

F5 to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Business Wire