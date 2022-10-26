Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third-quarter results were strong, with both endpoint IC and reader IC revenue setting new quarterly records,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “We entered the fourth quarter with record backlog and I expect demand to remain strong well into 2023.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue of $68.3 million

GAAP gross margin of 54.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 56.9%

GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or loss of $(0.09) per diluted share using 25.7 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million

Non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million, or income of $0.34 per diluted share using 27.7 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 Revenue $71.5 to $73.5 GAAP Net loss ($3.1) to ($1.6) Adjusted EBITDA income $9.8 to $11.3 GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 25.90 to 26.10 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.12 ) to ($0.06 ) Non-GAAP Net income $9.0 to $10.5 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 25.90 to 26.10 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 27.90 to 28.10 Non-GAAP Net income per share — basic $0.35 to $0.40 Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted $0.32 to $0.37

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, our prospects, the impact of Covid-19, the impact of silicon wafer and reader component availability and supply, and financial considerations for fourth quarter of 2022 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value, unaudited) September 30, 2022 (1) December 31, 2021 (1) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,310 $ 123,903 Short-term investments 142,541 69,443 Accounts receivable, net 40,667 35,449 Inventory 31,925 21,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,507 5,049 Total current assets 259,950 255,802 Long-term investments 19,200 14,225 Property and equipment, net 31,121 27,500 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,414 11,667 Other non-current assets 2,223 2,462 Goodwill 3,881 3,881 Total assets $ 327,789 $ 315,537 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit): Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,249 $ 11,732 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 7,936 6,365 Accrued and other current liabilities 6,080 2,481 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,460 4,143 Restructuring liabilities 102 591 Current portion of long-term debt — 9,633 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,808 558 Total current liabilities 33,635 35,503 Long-term debt, net of current portion 279,846 278,661 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,790 11,934 Other long-term liabilities 113 279 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 344 236 Total liabilities 325,728 326,613 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.001 par value 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 390,432 351,422 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,730 ) (39 ) Accumulated deficit (386,667 ) (362,484 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 2,061 (11,076 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 327,789 $ 315,537 (1) We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 using modified retrospective transition method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026, or the 2019 Notes, on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, we no longer had unamortized debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. The condensed consolidated financial statements under both periods are presented under ASU 2020-06.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 68,270 $ 45,193 $ 181,210 $ 137,709 Cost of revenue 30,835 22,180 83,494 67,938 Gross profit 37,435 23,013 97,716 69,771 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,766 16,789 55,124 46,480 Sales and marketing 9,326 8,736 28,239 24,577 General and administrative 11,087 9,860 33,888 27,012 Restructuring costs — — — 1,263 Total operating expenses 39,179 35,385 117,251 99,332 Loss from operations (1,744 ) (12,372 ) (19,535 ) (29,561 ) Other income, net 774 2 1,367 21 Induced conversion expense — — (2,232 ) — Interest expense (1,205 ) (526 ) (3,716 ) (1,576 ) Loss before income taxes (2,175 ) (12,896 ) (24,116 ) (31,116 ) Income tax expense (24 ) (28 ) (67 ) (130 ) Net loss $ (2,199 ) $ (12,924 ) $ (24,183 ) $ (31,246 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (1.30 ) Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 25,743 24,330 25,384 24,040

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (24,183 ) $ (31,246 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,456 3,171 Stock-based compensation 32,230 28,951 Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments 301 694 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,203 283 Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes 2,232 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,218 ) (2,042 ) Inventory (9,967 ) 17,895 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45 (758 ) Accounts payable 1,107 (1,831 ) Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 1,571 754 Accrued and other liabilities 1,741 1,063 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,490 2,218 Operating lease liabilities (3,064 ) (2,772 ) Restructuring liabilities (489 ) 133 Deferred revenue 2,358 (6,106 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,813 10,407 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (159,837 ) (36,431 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 79,508 70,000 Purchases of property and equipment (5,975 ) (14,181 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (86,304 ) 19,388 Financing activities: Principal payments on finance lease obligations — (2 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 12,462 11,761 Payment of 2019 Notes (17,564 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,102 ) 11,759 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (84,593 ) 41,554 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 123,903 23,636 End of period $ 39,310 $ 65,190

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our 2019 Notes; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06; induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our 2019 Notes; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment.

On January 1, 2021, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective transition method, accounting for the 2019 Notes on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, are presented under the new standard and we no longer recorded amortization of debt discount. In fourth-quarter 2021, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the expense incurred in connection with the induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our 2019 Notes.

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Gross margin 54.8 % 50.9 % 53.9 % 50.7 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 1.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 1.1 % 0.8 % 0.9 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 56.9 % 53.3 % 56.2 % 52.7 % GAAP Net loss $ (2,199 ) $ (12,924 ) $ (24,183 ) $ (31,246 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,483 1,095 4,456 3,171 Stock-based compensation 10,057 10,920 32,230 28,951 Other income, net (774 ) (2 ) (1,367 ) (21 ) Interest expense 1,205 526 3,716 1,576 Income tax expense 24 28 67 130 Restructuring costs — — — 1,263 Induced conversion expense — — 2,232 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,796 $ (357 ) $ 17,151 $ 3,824 GAAP Net loss $ (2,199 ) $ (12,924 ) $ (24,183 ) $ (31,246 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,483 1,095 4,456 3,171 Stock-based compensation 10,057 10,920 32,230 28,951 Restructuring costs — — — 1,263 Induced conversion expense — — 2,232 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 9,341 $ (909 ) $ 14,735 $ 2,139 Non-GAAP Net income per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.54 $ 0.08 GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 25,743 24,330 25,384 24,040 GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 25,743 24,330 25,384 24,040 Dilutive shares from stock plans 1,930 — 1,699 1,626 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 27,673 24,330 27,083 25,666

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range) Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 GAAP Net loss $ (2,350 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,600 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 10,500 Forecasted Interest expense 1,270 Forecasted Other income, net (500 ) Forecasted Income tax expense 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,550 GAAP Net loss $ (2,350 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,600 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 10,500 Non-GAAP Net income $ 9,750 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP Net income per share Basic $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.35 GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 26,000 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic 26,000 Dilutive shares from stock plans 2,000 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — diluted 28,000

