Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

“2025 was a transition year for Impinj. We grew year-over-year endpoint IC volumes, made M800 our volume runner, launched Gen2X and exited the year with record adjusted EBITDA and cash,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “As we continue driving our bold vision, I remain confident in our market position and energized by the opportunities ahead.”
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary
- Revenue of $92.8 million
- GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 54.5%
- GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or loss of $0.04 per diluted share using 30.1 million shares
- Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $15.6 million, or income of $0.50 per diluted share using 32.0 million shares
Full Year 2025 Financial Summary
- Revenue of $361.1 million
- GAAP gross margin of 52.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 55.3%
- GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or loss of $0.37 per diluted share using 29.3 million shares
- Adjusted EBITDA of $69.6 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $64.2 million, or income of $2.11 per diluted share using 32.2 million shares
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.
First Quarter 2026 Financial Outlook
Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the first quarter of 2026 (in millions, except per share data):
Three Months Ending
March 31, 2026
Revenue
$71.0 to $74.0
GAAP Net loss
($16.6) to ($15.1)
Adjusted EBITDA income
$1.2 to $2.7
GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
30.3 to 30.5
GAAP Net loss per share — diluted
($0.55) to ($0.49)
Non-GAAP Net income
$2.5 to $4.0
Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
31.3 to 31.5
Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted
$0.08 to $0.13
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
IMPINJ, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,206
$
46,053
Short-term investments
127,130
118,661
Accounts receivable, net
70,785
56,802
Inventory
84,961
99,346
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,135
5,536
Total current assets
339,217
326,398
Long-term investments
103,766
74,871
Property and equipment, net
50,290
50,610
Intangible assets, net
9,501
10,291
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,896
7,142
Other non-current assets
795
1,045
Goodwill
20,721
18,723
Total assets
$
545,186
$
489,080
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,614
$
17,254
Accrued compensation and employee related benefits
9,936
22,309
Accrued and other current liabilities
3,664
2,684
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
776
3,589
Current portion of long-term debt
96,745
283,493
Current portion of deferred revenue
1,791
1,848
Total current liabilities
126,526
331,177
Long-term debt
184,141
—
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
22,536
5,719
Deferred tax liabilities, net
2,062
2,200
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
690
120
Total liabilities
335,955
339,216
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value
30
29
Additional paid-in capital
606,852
541,090
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,509
(1,942
)
Accumulated deficit
(400,160
)
(389,313
)
Total stockholders’ equity
209,231
149,864
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
545,186
$
489,080
IMPINJ, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
92,849
$
91,569
$
361,075
$
366,087
Cost of revenue
44,794
45,347
171,398
177,232
Gross profit
48,055
46,222
189,677
188,855
Operating expenses:
Research and development
26,929
25,894
102,615
98,829
Sales and marketing
10,357
10,688
36,530
40,579
General and administrative
12,933
12,762
49,192
51,802
Amortization of intangibles
534
491
2,077
2,902
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1,812
Total operating expenses
50,753
49,835
190,414
195,924
Loss from operations
(2,698
)
(3,613
)
(737
)
(7,069
)
Other income, net
2,509
2,107
9,214
7,937
Income from settlement of litigation
—
—
—
45,000
Induced conversion expense
—
—
(15,026
)
—
Interest expense
(798
)
(1,221
)
(4,367
)
(4,873
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(987
)
(2,727
)
(10,916
)
40,995
Income tax benefit (expense)
(152
)
37
69
(157
)
Net income (loss)
$
(1,139
)
$
(2,690
)
$
(10,847
)
$
40,838
Net income (loss) per share — basic
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.37
)
$
1.46
Net income (loss) per share — diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.37
)
$
1.39
Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic
30,148
28,398
29,283
27,953
Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted
30,148
28,398
29,283
29,471
IMPINJ, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(10,847
)
$
40,838
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,040
13,588
Stock-based compensation
55,263
56,546
Restructuring equity modification expense
—
366
Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments
(2,339
)
(1,122
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,797
1,638
Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes
15,026
—
Deferred tax expense
(396
)
(567
)
Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration liability
—
986
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
Accounts receivable
(13,726
)
(1,999
)
Inventory
14,488
(2,220
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(727
)
227
Accounts payable
(3,376
)
9,270
Accrued compensation and employee related benefits
(12,512
)
13,855
Accrued and other liabilities
984
244
Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability
—
(2,556
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,510
2,560
Operating lease liabilities
(2,812
)
(3,392
)
Deferred revenue
373
48
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,746
128,310
Investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(202,771
)
(202,063
)
Proceeds from sales of investments
12,937
—
Proceeds from maturities of investments
154,680
26,605
Purchases of property and equipment
(12,861
)
(17,112
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(48,015
)
(192,570
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Notes, net of issuance costs
183,658
—
Premiums paid for capped call transactions
(11,210
)
—
Payment of 2021 Notes
(190,000
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
11,795
20,281
Payments of taxes on restricted stock units
(3,171
)
—
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
—
(4,602
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(8,928
)
15,679
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
350
(159
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,153
(48,740
)
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
46,053
94,793
End of period
$
48,206
$
46,053
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We use free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as key measures when assessing our sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; other income, net; interest expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and income tax benefit (expense). We have excluded these items because we do not believe they reflect our core operations and us excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating performance. The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA did not impact adjusted EBITDA for any previously reported periods because there was no impact of a similar nature in such prior periods affecting comparability.
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and the corresponding income tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss).
Free cash flow
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property and equipment. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow less cash received from gain on litigation settlement.
IMPINJ, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP Gross margin
51.8
%
50.5
%
52.5
%
51.6
%
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
2.3
%
2.1
%
2.2
%
1.9
%
Stock-based compensation
0.5
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
Non-GAAP Gross margin
54.5
%
53.1
%
55.3
%
54.0
%
Certain amounts may be off due to rounding
GAAP Net income (loss)
$
(1,139
)
$
(2,690
)
$
(10,847
)
$
40,838
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
3,958
3,433
15,040
13,588
Stock-based compensation
15,167
15,210
55,263
56,546
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1,812
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
986
Other income, net
(2,509
)
(2,107
)
(9,214
)
(7,937
)
Income from settlement of litigation
—
—
—
(45,000
)
Induced conversion expense
—
—
15,026
—
Interest expense
798
1,221
4,367
4,873
Income tax benefit (expense)
152
(37
)
(69
)
157
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16,427
$
15,030
$
69,566
$
65,863
GAAP Net income (loss)
$
(1,139
)
$
(2,690
)
$
(10,847
)
$
40,838
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
3,958
3,433
15,040
13,588
Stock-based compensation
15,167
15,210
55,263
56,546
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1,812
Acquisition transaction expenses
—
—
—
986
Income from settlement of litigation
—
—
—
(45,000
)
Induced conversion expense
—
—
15,026
—
Income tax effects of adjustments (1)
(2,347
)
(1,426
)
(10,322
)
(5,860
)
Non-GAAP Net income
$
15,639
$
14,527
$
64,160
$
62,910
Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted
$
0.50
(3)
$
0.48
(2)
$
2.11
(2)
$
2.11
(2)
GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
30,148
28,398
29,283
29,471
(4)
Dilutive shares from stock plans
947
1,500
850
—
Dilutive shares from convertible debt
878
2,589
2,055
2,589
Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
31,973
(3)
32,487
(2)
32,188
(2)
32,060
(2)
(1) The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and relevant taxing jurisdictions.
(2) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of all convertible debt outstanding at period end, using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.
(3) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of a portion of our convertible debt (2021 Notes) using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense related to the 2021 Notes of $0.4 million is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.
(4) GAAP Weighted average shares — diluted includes the impact of dilutive shares from convertible debt.
IMPINJ, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
$
15,136
$
12,623
$
58,746
$
128,310
Adjustments:
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,518
)
(4,133
)
(12,861
)
(17,112
)
Free cash flow
$
13,618
$
8,490
$
45,885
$
111,198
Adjustments:
Income from settlement of litigation
—
—
—
(45,000
)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
13,618
$
8,490
$
45,885
$
66,198
IMPINJ, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)
Three Months Ending
March 31,
2026
GAAP Net loss
$
(15,819
)
Adjustments:
Forecasted Depreciation and amortization
3,960
Forecasted Stock-based compensation
15,560
Forecasted Interest expense
799
Forecasted Other income, net
(2,700
)
Forecasted Income tax expense
100
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,900
GAAP Net loss
$
(15,819
)
Adjustments:
Forecasted Depreciation and amortization
3,960
Forecasted Stock-based compensation
15,560
Forecasted Income tax effects of adjustments
(424
)
Non-GAAP Net income
$
3,277
GAAP Net loss per share — diluted
$
(0.52
)
Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted
$
0.10
GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
30,400
Dilutive shares
1,000
Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
31,400
