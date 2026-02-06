Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (Nasdaq: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.



“2025 was a transition year for Impinj. We grew year-over-year endpoint IC volumes, made M800 our volume runner, launched Gen2X and exited the year with record adjusted EBITDA and cash,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “As we continue driving our bold vision, I remain confident in our market position and energized by the opportunities ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $92.8 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 54.5%
  • GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or loss of $0.04 per diluted share using 30.1 million shares
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $15.6 million, or income of $0.50 per diluted share using 32.0 million shares

Full Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $361.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 52.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 55.3%
  • GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or loss of $0.37 per diluted share using 29.3 million shares
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $69.6 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $64.2 million, or income of $2.11 per diluted share using 32.2 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the first quarter of 2026 (in millions, except per share data):

 

 

Three Months Ending

 

 

March 31, 2026

Revenue

 

$71.0 to $74.0

GAAP Net loss

 

($16.6) to ($15.1)

Adjusted EBITDA income

 

$1.2 to $2.7

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

30.3 to 30.5

GAAP Net loss per share — diluted

 

($0.55) to ($0.49)

Non-GAAP Net income

 

$2.5 to $4.0

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

31.3 to 31.5

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted

 

$0.08 to $0.13

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and first-quarter 2026 outlook today, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-1863. A live webcast and replay will also be available on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com. Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 1284856.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on Impinj’s website at investor.impinj.com along with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategy, and prospects, statements regarding conditions in the markets in which we compete as well as the broader economy, our market position, and our financial guidance and considerations for the first quarter of 2026 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (Nasdaq: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

48,206

 

 

$

46,053

 

Short-term investments

 

127,130

 

 

 

118,661

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

70,785

 

 

 

56,802

 

Inventory

 

84,961

 

 

 

99,346

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

8,135

 

 

 

5,536

 

Total current assets

 

339,217

 

 

 

326,398

 

Long-term investments

 

103,766

 

 

 

74,871

 

Property and equipment, net

 

50,290

 

 

 

50,610

 

Intangible assets, net

 

9,501

 

 

 

10,291

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

20,896

 

 

 

7,142

 

Other non-current assets

 

795

 

 

 

1,045

 

Goodwill

 

20,721

 

 

 

18,723

 

Total assets

$

545,186

 

 

$

489,080

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

13,614

 

 

$

17,254

 

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

 

9,936

 

 

 

22,309

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

3,664

 

 

 

2,684

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

776

 

 

 

3,589

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

96,745

 

 

 

283,493

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

1,791

 

 

 

1,848

 

Total current liabilities

 

126,526

 

 

 

331,177

 

Long-term debt

 

184,141

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

22,536

 

 

 

5,719

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

2,062

 

 

 

2,200

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

690

 

 

 

120

 

Total liabilities

 

335,955

 

 

 

339,216

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value

 

30

 

 

 

29

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

606,852

 

 

 

541,090

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

2,509

 

 

 

(1,942

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(400,160

)

 

 

(389,313

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

209,231

 

 

 

149,864

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

545,186

 

 

$

489,080

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

$

92,849

 

 

$

91,569

 

 

$

361,075

 

 

$

366,087

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

44,794

 

 

 

45,347

 

 

 

171,398

 

 

 

177,232

 

Gross profit

 

 

48,055

 

 

 

46,222

 

 

 

189,677

 

 

 

188,855

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

26,929

 

 

 

25,894

 

 

 

102,615

 

 

 

98,829

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

10,357

 

 

 

10,688

 

 

 

36,530

 

 

 

40,579

 

General and administrative

 

 

12,933

 

 

 

12,762

 

 

 

49,192

 

 

 

51,802

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

534

 

 

 

491

 

 

 

2,077

 

 

 

2,902

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,812

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

50,753

 

 

 

49,835

 

 

 

190,414

 

 

 

195,924

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(2,698

)

 

 

(3,613

)

 

 

(737

)

 

 

(7,069

)

Other income, net

 

 

2,509

 

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

9,214

 

 

 

7,937

 

Income from settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,000

 

Induced conversion expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,026

)

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(798

)

 

 

(1,221

)

 

 

(4,367

)

 

 

(4,873

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(987

)

 

 

(2,727

)

 

 

(10,916

)

 

 

40,995

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

37

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

(157

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,139

)

 

$

(2,690

)

 

$

(10,847

)

 

$

40,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share — basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

1.46

 

Net income (loss) per share — diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

1.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

28,398

 

 

 

29,283

 

 

 

27,953

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

28,398

 

 

 

29,283

 

 

 

29,471

 

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(10,847

)

 

$

40,838

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,040

 

 

 

13,588

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55,263

 

 

 

56,546

 

Restructuring equity modification expense

 

 

 

 

 

366

 

Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments

 

 

(2,339

)

 

 

(1,122

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,638

 

Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes

 

 

15,026

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax expense

 

 

(396

)

 

 

(567

)

Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

 

 

 

 

 

986

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(13,726

)

 

 

(1,999

)

Inventory

 

 

14,488

 

 

 

(2,220

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(727

)

 

 

227

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(3,376

)

 

 

9,270

 

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

 

 

(12,512

)

 

 

13,855

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

984

 

 

 

244

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

 

 

 

 

 

(2,556

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

2,560

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(2,812

)

 

 

(3,392

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

373

 

 

 

48

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

58,746

 

 

 

128,310

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(202,771

)

 

 

(202,063

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

 

 

12,937

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of investments

 

 

154,680

 

 

 

26,605

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(12,861

)

 

 

(17,112

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(48,015

)

 

 

(192,570

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

183,658

 

 

 

 

Premiums paid for capped call transactions

 

 

(11,210

)

 

 

 

Payment of 2021 Notes

 

 

(190,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

 

 

11,795

 

 

 

20,281

 

Payments of taxes on restricted stock units

 

 

(3,171

)

 

 

 

Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(4,602

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(8,928

)

 

 

15,679

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

350

 

 

 

(159

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,153

 

 

 

(48,740

)

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

46,053

 

 

 

94,793

 

End of period

 

$

48,206

 

 

$

46,053

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We use free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as key measures when assessing our sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; other income, net; interest expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and income tax benefit (expense). We have excluded these items because we do not believe they reflect our core operations and us excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating performance. The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA did not impact adjusted EBITDA for any previously reported periods because there was no impact of a similar nature in such prior periods affecting comparability.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and the corresponding income tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss).

Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property and equipment. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow less cash received from gain on litigation settlement.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

 

51.8

%

 

 

50.5

%

 

 

52.5

%

 

 

51.6

%

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

1.9

%

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

 

54.5

%

 

 

53.1

%

 

 

55.3

%

 

 

54.0

%

 

Certain amounts may be off due to rounding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,139

)

 

$

(2,690

)

 

$

(10,847

)

 

$

40,838

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,958

 

 

 

3,433

 

 

 

15,040

 

 

 

13,588

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

15,167

 

 

 

15,210

 

 

 

55,263

 

 

 

56,546

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,812

 

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

986

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

(2,509

)

 

 

(2,107

)

 

 

(9,214

)

 

 

(7,937

)

 

Income from settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(45,000

)

 

Induced conversion expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,026

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

798

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

4,367

 

 

 

4,873

 

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

152

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(69

)

 

 

157

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

16,427

 

 

$

15,030

 

 

$

69,566

 

 

$

65,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,139

)

 

$

(2,690

)

 

$

(10,847

)

 

$

40,838

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,958

 

 

 

3,433

 

 

 

15,040

 

 

 

13,588

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

15,167

 

 

 

15,210

 

 

 

55,263

 

 

 

56,546

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,812

 

 

Acquisition transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

986

 

 

Income from settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(45,000

)

 

Induced conversion expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,026

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effects of adjustments (1)

 

 

(2,347

)

 

 

(1,426

)

 

 

(10,322

)

 

 

(5,860

)

 

Non-GAAP Net income

 

$

15,639

 

 

$

14,527

 

 

$

64,160

 

 

$

62,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted

 

$

0.50

 

(3)

$

0.48

 

(2)

$

2.11

 

(2)

$

2.11

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

28,398

 

 

 

29,283

 

 

 

29,471

 

(4)

Dilutive shares from stock plans

 

 

947

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

850

 

 

 

 

 

Dilutive shares from convertible debt

 

 

878

 

 

 

2,589

 

 

 

2,055

 

 

 

2,589

 

 

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

 

31,973

 

(3)

 

32,487

 

(2)

 

32,188

 

(2)

 

32,060

 

(2)

(1) The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and relevant taxing jurisdictions.

(2) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of all convertible debt outstanding at period end, using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.

(3) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of a portion of our convertible debt (2021 Notes) using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense related to the 2021 Notes of $0.4 million is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.

(4) GAAP Weighted average shares — diluted includes the impact of dilutive shares from convertible debt.
 

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

15,136

 

 

$

12,623

 

 

$

58,746

 

 

$

128,310

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,518

)

 

 

(4,133

)

 

 

(12,861

)

 

 

(17,112

)

Free cash flow

 

$

13,618

 

 

$

8,490

 

 

$

45,885

 

 

$

111,198

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(45,000

)

Adjusted free cash flow

 

$

13,618

 

 

$

8,490

 

 

$

45,885

 

 

$

66,198

 

 

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)

 

 

 

Three Months Ending

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2026

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(15,819

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Forecasted Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,960

 

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

 

 

15,560

 

Forecasted Interest expense

 

 

799

 

Forecasted Other income, net

 

 

(2,700

)

Forecasted Income tax expense

 

 

100

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

1,900

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(15,819

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Forecasted Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,960

 

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

 

 

15,560

 

Forecasted Income tax effects of adjustments

 

 

(424

)

Non-GAAP Net income

 

$

3,277

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net loss per share — diluted

 

$

(0.52

)

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

 

30,400

 

Dilutive shares

 

 

1,000

 

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

 

31,400

 

 

 

 


