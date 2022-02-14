Impinj Joins DoseID Consortium to Advance RAIN RFID Use in Healthcare

Impinj-enabled IoT solutions build on vision for better patient care and improved staff safety

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Healthcare–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced the company has joined the DoseID Consortium to expand its focus on RAIN radio-frequency identification (RAIN RFID) applications in healthcare, and to participate in developing standards for RAIN RFID healthcare use. DoseID is a member-driven industry consortium with representatives from leading pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and hospitals. Impinj shares DoseID’s mission and vision of facilitating industry-wide collaboration for RAIN RFID healthcare standards and use.

Today, Impinj partners with healthcare providers that use its RAIN RFID products to deliver solutions that improve patient care, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies by better managing assets and inventory and by automating systems that keep patients and staff safe. Solutions built by Impinj partners are designed to work within an existing healthcare setting, supporting compliance with procedures and regulations and making the work of caring for patients easier.

“RAIN RFID based solutions in hospitals and healthcare help organizations focus on caring for patients. We are excited to join the DoseID Consortium to help advance their healthcare vision,” said Impinj Vice President of Advanced Technology Megan Brewster. “Our RAIN RFID products help healthcare providers operate with confidence, knowing that systems are in place to automate inventory management, track uniforms and bed linens, streamline patient care and help keep caregivers safe. DoseID enables the healthcare industry to further standardize RAIN RFID use and empowers us to continue inventing.”

“DoseID is pleased that Impinj has joined our consortium to help spread the use of RFID in healthcare to track drug products, instruments, and supplies and improve outcomes,” said Tim Kress-Spatz, President of DoseID. “We look forward to Impinj sharing its knowledge as we further the DoseID specification.”

To learn more about Impinj-enabled solutions for healthcare, visit https://www.impinj.com/industries/healthcare.

