Imperva® Names George Lee as Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–George Lee joins Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, as Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan. Based in Singapore, Lee will scale the business in the region, expand into key growth markets, and develop new strategic initiatives.





“George brings an extensive track record of developing high-performing teams and a portfolio of experience that will help our channel partners and customers reimagine their new next,” says Paul Loftus, Chief Revenue Officer, Imperva. “I am thrilled to have someone of his caliber join as a key member of the leadership team as we pursue our next phase of growth.”

Lee was most recently Vice President of APJ for RSA and led the overall business in the region spanning sales, business operations, strategic alliances and client experience. He has more than 20 years’ of regional sales and operations background in the IT and cybersecurity space. His wealth of consulting experience helped him successfully implement operational changes, process improvement and business growth in the complex business environment across the region. He has also held leadership positions with EMC and Avanade.

“Asia Pacific and Japan is a dynamic region, one that provides Imperva with the opportunity to help our customers solve cybersecurity challenges to harness innovations in Smart Cities, IoT, 5G and more,” says Lee. “I look forward to growing our footprint across APJ while working closely with customers and partners to contribute to their success.”

Lee holds a Bachelor, B.Sc. in Information Technology from the University of Wollongong.

