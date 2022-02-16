Imperial County Board of Supervisor’s Press Conference on Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan (LVIP)

EL CENTRO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recent years, it has been determined that the Imperial County region holds significant lithium and rare mineral resources. It is estimated that Imperial County may hold as much as fifteen (15) million metric tons of these vital resources. The demand for these resources is expected to increase dramatically as the consumer demand for electric powered vehicles and portable electronics expand. In addition, geothermal production may also expand to between 1,500MW and 3,000MW over the next two decades, bringing even further potential for economic investment and community development.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will hold a press conference on the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan (LVIP). This plan provides a detailed framework and specific actions for the County of Imperial to pursue economic investment from the lithium industry in partnership opportunities from the State of California and the United States Federal Government.

This press conference will be conducted in-person and virtually through Zoom. Please RSVP no later than 8:00 AM on Thursday, February 17 to receive instructions on attending in-person and/or the Zoom meeting information. The press conference will also be streamed on the County of Imperial’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA.

EVENT: Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan Press Conference WHO: Imperial County Board of Supervisors Imperial County Planning & Development Services Imperial County Department of Public Works Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development DATE/TIME: Friday, February 18, 2022 10:00 AM (PST) LOCATION: County Administration Center



Board Chambers



940 West Main Street, Suite 211



El Centro, CA. 92243

Contacts

Gil Rebollar



(442) 265-1018