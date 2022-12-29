Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Indigo Ag’s Chris Harbourt

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Impact–Chris Harbourt, Chief Strategy Officer for Indigo Ag, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

With more than 25 years in leadership positions at the intersection of science, agriculture, engineering, and business, Harbourt leads Indigo Ag’s efforts to leverage science and digital technology to measure and translate the impact of farmers’ sustainability efforts into new profitability opportunities. As Indigo Ag’s first Chief Strategy Officer, Harbourt drives business strategy across the company, guiding Indigo’s research, external affairs, and strategic partnerships to advance understanding of agriculture’s potential as a climate solution.

“It was an honor to have Chris on our show to share his story and tell our audience about the innovatively impactful work he and his team at Indigo Ag are accomplishing, leveraging science and technology to help improve the sustainability of the agriculture industry,” said Shegerian.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

