Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Hearst’s David Carey

David Carey, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Communications at Hearst, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

As a member of Hearst’s ESG leadership team, Carey recently spearheaded the development of the company’s 2022 Sustainability Overview. In January 2019, he joined a small group of senior executives from around the world at Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative, a university-wide program studying solutions to large-scale societal problems. Previously, Carey served as the chairman of Hearst Magazines, after serving as president for eight years. During Carey’s tenure as president starting in 2010, Hearst Magazines more than doubled in size, with the 2011 acquisition of more than 100 magazines from Lagardère SCA, the 2018 acquisition of Rodale’s global media assets, as well as joint ventures with Scripps (now Discovery) and leading technology companies. Carey was also group president at Condé Nast, where he oversaw the company’s media properties targeted to executive audiences.

“It was an honor to have David on our show to tell his amazing story and share the impactful work he and his team at the legendary and iconic publishing brand Hearst are accomplishing, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “Hearst’s sustainability and ESG efforts are something all businesses can learn something from. They are truly going the extra mile. It’s exciting to hear David’s unique career story and how he is able to bring his experience to lead these critical innovations at Hearst.”

“I greatly appreciated my conversation with John on the Impact Podcast about Hearst’s efforts to positively impact the environment across our diverse businesses, as highlighted in our 2022 Sustainability Overview,” said Carey.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

