Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features CAIA’s Debbie McLean

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CAIA–Debbie McLean, President of the CAIA Foundation and Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for CAIA, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

The CAIA Association is the professional body for the alternative investment industry with 13,000 members representing 100 countries. As chief DEI strategist, McLean leverages the organization’s voice and influence to help shape an investment industry that is more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and that better represents the society in which we live. She has held senior leadership roles in the corporate, nonprofit, and higher education sectors, and is an ardent supporter of workplace diversity as an essential component to unlocking innovation, driving higher performance, and creating business growth outcomes.

“It was an honor to have Debbie on our show to share her story and tell our audience about the impactful work she and her team at the CAIA Association and Foundation are accomplishing, leveraging innovation and DEI best practices to help establish a more effective and inclusive alternative investment landscape,” said Shegerian.

“As we start a new year, we often think about resolutions, what we want to change, and how we can move towards doing the kind of work that is most meaningful to us,” said McLean. “My conversation with John Shegerian about my own journey and why it is so important for the alternative investment industry to continue to evolve to be more diverse, inclusive, and equitable, was a huge pleasure and privilege. The Impact Podcast provides a unique and important platform for elevating voices of change that I believe can also inspire action.”

