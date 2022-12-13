Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features BMW’s Adam Langton

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bmw–Adam Langton, U.S. Energy Services Manager for BMW of North America, LLC, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Langton develops digital energy products related to BMW’s electric vehicle models, including smartphone functionality, data tools, and fleet management services. He leads a BMW team developing and implementing the BMW ChargeForward smart charging program and leads BMW’s efforts to provide sustainable energy for BMW electric vehicle drivers in the US.

“It was an honor to have Adam on our show to share his story and tell our audience about the impactful work he and his team at BMW are accomplishing, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “BMW’s sustainability efforts set a high bar in the auto industry and it’s beyond exciting to see what the iconic brand is doing in that space. They are truly going the extra mile.”

“There’s so much exciting innovation and expansion happening in the world of electric vehicles and renewable energy right now,” said Langton. “I think it’s important to have these conversations with larger audiences, beyond just electric vehicle owners, because it not only affects our energy system, it’s also the way our industries are collaborating toward a cleaner future.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

