Impact Analytics Announces the Availability of its SmartSuite™ AI-Led Merchandising Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace; a Partnership to Use Google Cloud Generative AI; and Inclusion in Google Cloud’s Partner Program as a Supply Chain ISV Partner.

The availability of the Impact Analytics GenAI-capable SmartSuite™ merchandising platform on Google Cloud Marketplace simplifies the customer procurement and onboarding process.





LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impact Analytics™, a leading provider of AI-based SaaS planning solutions for retail, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and supply chain enterprises, today announced it has made available on the Google Cloud Marketplace its entire merchandising suite of financial planning, assortment optimization, and full-lifecycle pricing, promotion, and markdown/clearance solutions. At the same time, the company announced it will utilize Google Cloud generative AI capabilities, enabling it to accelerate its own GenAI innovation, and that it has joined the Google Cloud partnership program.

SmartSuite Platform Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

The availability of the Impact Analytics SmartSuite platform on Google Cloud Marketplace enables enterprises to easily take charge of their merchandising future while drawing down their Google Cloud commitments.

Impact Analytics SmartSuite products use AI-based predictive analytics and machine learning (ML) modeling to generate best-in-class short-term and long-term forecasts that power a sleek, intuitive, and easy-to-use exception management-based front-end application.

The software suite offers:

20,000+ ML models for generating highly accurate forecasts

AI forecasting across allocation, replenishment, fulfillment, and more

Best-in-class accuracy across categories: soft and hard lines, new and replenished items, low-selling SKUs, and more

“Glass box” transparency so users always know what’s driving the forecast

Exception management that includes a configurable warning system

Scalability that supports unlimited users, stores, SKUs, regions, and more

Exceptionally fast deployment

“We’re delighted to join forces with Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics founder and CEO. “Our clients want multiple procurement options so they can choose what’s best for them, and we want to broaden our visibility so we keep growing our roster of top brands even faster. I’ve no doubt the Google Cloud Marketplace will accelerate adoption of our SmartSuite software, which already has terrific market velocity.”

Partnership on Google Cloud GenAI

The Impact Analytics SmartSuite platform is deeply integrated with generative AI technology and the company’s recently announced partnership with the Google Cloud has already begun paying huge dividends. Current jointly developed use cases include:

Using natural language for big data queries in Impact Analytics MondaySmart

queries in Impact Analytics MondaySmart Incorporating Google Imagen photorealistic imagery in Impact Analytics AssortSmart

“We’re also excited to partner with Google Cloud to utilize its generative AI capabilities,” said Agrawal. “Together, we’re dramatically expanding Impact Analytics’s GenAI reach and impact to benefit our clients.”

Partnering with Google Cloud on Supply Chain

“And we are equally excited to join Google Cloud’s partner program as a supply chain ISV partner,” said Agrawal. “We literally cannot wait to take advantage of the many opportunities this will certainly unlock.”

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS

Impact Analytics is a proven, enterprise-grade analytics leader in AI-based retail, grocery, CPG, and supply chain SaaS solutions. Its suite of planning, forecasting, merchandising, category management, and end-to-end lifecycle pricing products empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions that transform their business for greater profitability. The company was recently ranked in the top 100 of Fortune’s 2023 list of the Most Innovative Companies in America and also made The Financial Times’ list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth straight year. Learn more at www.impactanalytics.co.

Contacts

Media



Ron Margulis



RAM Communications



Phone: (908) 337-0020