Immuta Recognized as a Best Workplace in 2022 by Inc. Magazine

Immuta is one of the highest-scoring places to work for the fourth consecutive year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Databricks—Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for the fourth year in a row. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

Headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Columbus, OH, College Park, MD, and international locations including London and Sydney, Immuta’s award-winning company culture is fueled by an emphasis on innovation and growth. Earlier this year, Immuta announced record growth in 2021, increasing commercial annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 100 percent, doubling its customer base, and continuing its global expansion into EMEA and APJ.

As the market leader in data access and data security, Immuta enables organizations to discover, protect, and monitor sensitive data so that users can access it – as long as they have the rights. From startups to global enterprises, Immuta enables organizations to increase access to data with more users, at scale, while ensuring it’s done securely and in accordance with rules and privacy regulations.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We’re extremely proud to be included in Inc.’s Best Workplaces list for the fourth year in a row,” said Matthew Carroll, co-founder and CEO, Immuta. “This recognition validates our investment and commitment to creating an environment and unique culture that enables us to attract and retain the best talent in the industry.”

“Ultimately, it is our team members who determine what Immuta can achieve,” added Mary Byrne, Immuta’s Chief Operating Officer. “By empowering team members to make the most of themselves in and out of the workplace and fostering a collaborative environment that emphasizes growth opportunities and career fulfillment, we maximize our company’s potential to be the best. Immuta encourages a culture of individuality and we make it easy for people to feel comfortable being themselves,” added Byrne.

Immuta is committed to providing employees with the best available educational resources, mental and physical healthcare, and professional training, including 100% employer-paid healthcare premiums and deductibles for employee and dependents; commuter benefits, mental health resources, and other benefits to support physical health and wellness such as Modern Health, WHOOP fitness trackers, and free access to professional training courses on Udemy.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com. Join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Immuta’s partner network of top cloud data platforms includes Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Starburst. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations around the world trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

