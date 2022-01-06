Immuta Names Will Rahim Chief Customer Officer

Rahim will play a pivotal role in driving positive customer experiences and helping Immuta scale to meet surging demand for Cloud Data Access Control

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, announced that Will Rahim has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Mr. Rahim will oversee Immuta’s functions focused on driving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and adoption.

“Will brings over 20 years of experience focused on delighting customers throughout the business lifecycle and extensive expertise building and scaling world-class organizations,” said Immuta CEO Matthew Carroll. “Will’s experience will be pivotal as we meet the surging demand from global customers for automated data access control, and his laser focus on delivering positive customer experiences and extensive background growing organizations will help us continue our strong momentum and scale quickly from $25M to $100M,” added Carroll.

“As the market leader, Immuta is primed for sustained growth moving forward,” said Rahim. “The company’s automated data access platform is a game-changer that will transform how companies manage data policies. I’m very excited to join the talented Immuta team to help our global customers get the most out of their cloud data platforms while also balancing ever-changing business and regulatory challenges.”

Will is an industry veteran who held senior positions at Oracle and Sun Microsystems. More recently, he was Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Delphix where the organization achieved world-class results by focusing on customer value and adoption. Will was also Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at CDNetworks where he led the US Sales, Global Customer Success, Customer Support, and Solution Engineering organizations.

Will holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from San Jose State University.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

