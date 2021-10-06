Home Business Wire Immuta Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Data Governance Solutions
Company highlighted for its unified platform, easy-to-use interface, no-code policy builder, and dynamic ABAC model

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudImmuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today announced it was named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Data Governance Solutions. The company is positioned in the Leader category as a “Fast Mover,” the most innovative, and ahead of all other data access control providers.


As more organizations seek to maximize the value of their data quickly and securely, the need for data access control and governance is a business imperative. In 2020, the Data Governance market was valued at $1.8 billion. By 2026, GigaOm predicts that number will climb to more than $5 billion.

Because of the rise in attention surrounding global data privacy regulations in recent years, data governance was seen as a mechanism to reduce risk and exposure,” said Andrew Brust, GigaOm analyst and author of the report. “However, recently there has been a repositioning of data governance as a value-add, based on the principle that better-governed data drives even higher business value.”

The GigaOm Radar Report used key criteria, including single-view control panel, audit and logging capabilities, data lineage capabilities, self-service approach, and automated data classification to establish a decision framework for IT leaders assessing governance solutions.

Immuta was recognized for its:

  • Unified platform, which provides fine-grained access control at the column, row, and cell level, and native access support to Databricks, Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Apache Spark, Trino, Starburst, Azure Synapse, Google BigQuery, Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 2, and Databricks SQL.
  • Easy-to-use interface, which provides a better overall user experience.
  • No-code policy builder, which makes the solution accessible to all users, regardless of their level of technical knowledge. The platform also allows policies to be extended to other tools in the data stack, enabling data to be hidden, masked, redacted, and anonymized depending on privilege levels.
  • Project workspaces, which enable data sharing and user collaboration under defined purposes to be used to restrict access to data and improve security.
  • Dynamic attribute-based access control model, which helps optimize scalability and time-to-implementation.

Data governance is going through an evolution as companies work to keep up with increasingly strict regulatory requirements and growing amounts of sensitive data,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO of Immuta. “There is a growing need for stronger data access control to protect data while enabling increased data usage. Immuta being recognized as a leader is a testament to our position in the market and a reflection of our continuing commitment to our customers.”

This report follows recent GigaOm research that found Immuta’s attribute-based access control requires 75x fewer policy changes and offers significant cost savings compared to competitive solutions.

For more information, see the full report here: GigaOm Radar Report for Data Governance Solutions.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA.

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com and join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Joe Madden: joe.madden@immuta.com
Kelley Flynn: Immuta@matternow.com

