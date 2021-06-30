Immuta Launches SaaS Deployment Option for Industry-Leading Universal Cloud Data Access Control Platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today announced the launch of a new SaaS deployment option, enabling data teams to implement data access control across their entire cloud data environment in minutes. Modern data teams are moving to pure SaaS deployments for all of their analytics and data science, and they want access control delivered in the same way. Immuta’s SaaS deployment option addresses this burgeoning demand, making it simple to implement while minimizing infrastructure overhead.

“Organizations are embracing cloud data architectures, but lack the proper controls on sensitive data that are required to meet their regulatory and internal security requirements,” said Immuta’s Co-Founder and CTO, Steve Touw. “Immuta’s SaaS deployment option mitigates those challenges by providing universal cloud data access control, delivered as a cloud service fully managed and hosted by Immuta. With Immuta’s SaaS deployment option, customers can quickly get started unlocking the full potential of their data with automated data security and zero maintenance or infrastructure costs.”

While Immuta already offers a self-managed deployment option, the new SaaS deployment option is designed specifically for cloud-native initiatives. Within minutes, customers can be up and running with universal cloud data access; sensitive data detection and classification; scalable and centralized policy-based access control; advanced masking and anonymization; and dynamic policy enforcement and auditing. The hassle-free deployment and smooth software upgrades reduce downtime and enhance security, making it easier to focus on business-critical tasks.

The Immuta SaaS deployment option will be available in North America and Europe across multiple cloud compute platforms and services, including Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, Starburst, and Trino.

The Immuta SaaS deployment option is now available and interested parties can request a preview by emailing contact@immuta.com.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in cloud data access control, providing data engineering and operations teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

Contacts

Joe Madden: joe.madden@immuta.com

Ryan Schin: Immuta@matternow.com