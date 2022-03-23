Immuta Data Trendbook Provides Expert Insights from Global Tech Leaders about the Future of Data

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS–Across all industries, organizations are adopting cloud data platforms to unlock more data and innovate faster than ever. But, where will the evolution of data and analytics go next?

Immuta, the leader in automated data access and privacy protection, reached out to global technology leaders driving data innovation to capture their insights and predictions.

Experts from AWS, Billie GbmH, Databricks, DataStax, EY, Infosys, J.B. Hunt, McKnight Consulting Group, Snowflake, Swedbank, Whatnot, Wipro, and Worldquant Predictive provide their insights in the 2022 Data Access & Analysis Trendbook.

From new technologies to emerging skillsets and beyond, the Trendbook reiterates the importance of data to the future of global business operations.

“Regardless of how data is being used, every organization is focused on delivering data efficiently to their data consumers, ensuring data use is secure and compliant, and minimizing performance issues,” said Matthew Carroll, Immuta CEO. “We enjoyed tapping into the minds of tech innovators and partners as we look towards the future. Their valuable perspectives provide direction to everyone in the industry, from CEOs to developers,” added Carroll.

Key themes covered in the Trendbook include:

Making data accessible – Self-service access to data needs to become the norm, but not at the expense of data privacy. Whether for internal use, external sharing, or customer use, data needs to be shared efficiently and securely.

How to automate and innovate your data stack – Cutting-edge technologies that offer automation to enable speed and scale will be a key factor in moving data initiatives forward and staying competitive with data.

Developing and diversifying data teams – Organizations are investing in roles to build out data functions, including CDOs, DataOps, and MLOps. At the same time, there is more focus on diversifying and upskilling existing data personnel and embedding data experts in other existing teams.

Maximizing data-driven insights – Data will continue to provide key insights for driving business and strategic objectives, and the approaches to gaining those insights will adapt accordingly in order to maximize return on data investments.

“All the data to all the people. That might sound crazy to some, but if you aren’t trying to get there, that likely means you will fall behind your competitors,” said Immuta CTO Steve Touw.

Read the full Trendbook and get all the latest insights here.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in Automated Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com and join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Joe Madden, joe.madden@immuta.com

Emily Walsh, Immuta@matternow.com