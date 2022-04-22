Home Business Wire Immersion to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022
AVENTURA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IMMR #haptics–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries.

(IMMR – C)

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Akerman

Immersion Corporation

514-987-9800 ext. 5110

aakerman@immersion.com

