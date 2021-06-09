Home Business Wire Immedis Names Tiffany Appleby Vice President of Global Alliances & Partnerships
Immedis Names Tiffany Appleby Vice President of Global Alliances & Partnerships

Appleby brings over 15-years’ experience leading strategic partnership and alliance programs that deliver value to partners and their customers

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCMImmedis, the leader in consolidated global payroll solutions, today announced that Tiffany Appleby has joined the company as Vice President, Global Alliances & Partnerships. In her role at Immedis, Tiffany will lead the design, implementation, and expansion of Immedis’ global alliances with Human Capital Management (HCM) providers, Consulting & Services partners, Systems Integrators and Solutions Providers.

Tiffany has worked in the human capital management (HCM) industry for more than 15 years with a proven track record of success as a global alliances and partnership strategist. In her previous role at Cornerstone OnDemand, Tiffany led North American alliances strategy and partnerships. During her tenure, Tiffany focused on business development strategies and initiatives and expanding relationships within sales and executive teams. Prior to that, Tiffany was responsible for strategic alliance relationships for both technology delivery practices and consulting partnerships at HRchitect, a boutique HCM consulting firm.

“Immedis has built a strong foundation of strategic partnerships and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to leverage that strength to take alliances to the next level,” said Tiffany Appleby, VP, Global Alliances & Partnerships at Immedis. “I am excited to apply the experience I’ve gained in my previous roles to evolve and expand Immedis’ partnerships with a core focus on optimizing the value that our joint offerings bring to Immedis, our partners and our mutual customers.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Tiffany who brings a wealth of partnership experience and expertise to this important role, which provides tremendous value to the Immedis community of customers and partners,” said Mark Graham, Chief Commercial Officer for Immedis. “Timely, accurate and compliant global payroll depends on close synchronization between HCM, finance and payroll processes and technologies. This makes strategic alliances and partnerships crucial to our success and to the success of our customers.”

About Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis Platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics, and advanced reporting capability, while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. Immedis’ deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations. Immedis was founded and is majority owned by Clune Group.

