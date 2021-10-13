IMM Unveils the Next Generation of Digital Receipts Solution, IMM eReceiptsPlus

–Patent-pending ‘real-time, real-sign’ electronic signature capture and receipt delivery via SMS/text disrupts traditional receipt processing–

RAHWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, today announced from the Fiserv Credit Union Experience 2021, the release of its most innovative eTransaction application to date, eReceiptsPlus. The company’s patent-pending, cloud-based technology features real-time, remote-sign capabilities, enabling members or customers to complete end-to-end digital transactions, including remote embedded signature capture, directly from their mobile device via SMS (text) message.

The industry’s first real-time, remote ‘bring-your-own-device’ electronic signature capture and delivery solution, IMM eReceiptsPlus enables financial institutions to send digital receipts directly to members’ mobile devices. Using the SMS-enabled signature feature, the member is then able to electronically sign the transaction in real-time, regardless of their location. The receipt for the completed transaction, including the embedded signature, is then automatically archived and a final copy is provided to the member via text. The entire transaction is completed digitally within a matter of a few short minutes.

Chuck Klein, IMM CEO, said, “This past year, banks and credit unions alike were forced to re-examine the way they engaged with their members and customers, and quickly adapt to meet the ever-changing needs and demands of an increasingly digital society. We quickly responded to this need by creating new digital solutions that address the challenges facing our client institutions. The new advanced eReceiptsPlus is a testament to how dedicated our team is to providing institutions with the tools that can deliver a dynamic digital transaction experience. IMM is vigilant about providing the best eSignature and digital transaction solutions on the market today.”

Once the digital transaction is complete, the system automatically indexes and archives the completed receipt image into the Credit Union’s imaging system, while delivering a digital receipt to the customer/member via text or email. The advanced features streamline the process, enabling institutions to complete end-to-end digital transactions in a matter of minutes and regardless of physical circumstances or locations. Key benefits of eReceiptsPlus to financial institutions include:

Improved in-branch experience, enabling the account holder to complete transactions directly on his/her device in a socially distanced, safer environment. The current reliance on traditional signature pads for eReceipts processing will be drastically reduced if not eliminated.

Revolutionizing the drive-thru operation by leveraging the consumer’s mobile device instead of relying on antiquated pneumatic tubes to transfer physical pieces of paper, enabling the first, unique digital transaction capability.

Call center agents will now be equipped to manage teller transactions requiring a signature, allowing the consumer to verify the information in real-time, right on their mobile device and electronically sign the receipt in real-time providing a more positive overall experience regardless of the member’s physical whereabouts or location.

Additionally, the new browser based IMM eReceiptsPlus features a more intuitive, optimized user design and interface, enabling branch personnel to help more members or customers, faster, while providing a more engaging, personalized experience.

IMM’s Executive Vice President, John Levy, said, “I believe our new eReceiptsPlus application will transform the way financial institutions interact with their customers. Digitally delivering receipts and capturing signatures right on the member’s mobile device is a more engaging, personalized experience, but also allows employees to be more effective at their jobs, completing more transactions, faster, with fewer mistakes and errors. The immediate response from our customers and partners is overwhelming, we are receiving inquiries from banks and credit unions across the country that understand just how significant this advancement in technology will be for the financial services industry.”

IMM is the only eSignature provider that specializes in digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions. IMM uniquely views its customers as “shareholders”, placing great emphasis on customer satisfaction and success. In fact, IMM’s customers played a significant role in this most recent launch of a more advanced eReceipts platform, providing feedback, suggestions and input at every part of the product development process. Powering millions of end-to-end digital transactions monthly, IMM’s flagship eSignature platform, IMM eSign, seamlessly interfaces with all financial business systems to optimize back-office operations and provide more dynamic and engaging customer experiences.

For 25 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,500 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

