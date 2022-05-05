IMDb Launches What to Watch App Exclusively on Amazon Fire TV

New IMDb app for Fire TV offers a selection of fun, interactive games to help friends and families discover and decide what to watch together

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today announced the launch of a free IMDb What to Watch app for Fire TV. The new app offers a series of fun, interactive mini-games to help families, friends, or those playing individually discover and decide what to watch. Available exclusively to Fire TV customers in the U.S., players will receive customized movie and TV series recommendations across multiple streaming services tailored to their current moods and interests.





With so much content to choose from and so many places to view it, the new IMDb What to Watch app is designed to solve the common customer problem of scrolling through a daunting array of titles when trying to decide what to stream with friends, as a family, or on their own. This fun, interactive, and personalized experience enables customers to spend less time searching for titles and debating what to watch, and more time viewing the next movie or series they’ll love. To get started today, Fire TV customers can download the IMDb What to Watch app on Fire TV, or to open with Alexa, just ask, “Alexa, open IMDb What to Watch app.”

“Hundreds of millions of customers rely on IMDb when deciding what and where to watch,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “The new IMDb What to Watch app for Fire TV makes it easy, fun, and fast for customers to discover trending titles and hidden gems, find the perfect movie or TV series to fit any mood, and get the most out of their streaming services on Fire TV.”

“Entertainment on Fire TV is all about discovering new shows and movies, connecting customers to content quickly, and being delighted by the experience,” said Charlotte Maines, director of Fire TV. “With the launch of the IMDb What to Watch app, we’re delivering customers a fun and engaging way to discover what’s next on movie night.”

Using proprietary and authoritative IMDb data, the IMDb What to Watch app offers a selection of fun and simple interactive games which help determine the current interests and moods of those playing, whether they are settling in for family movie night or watching solo. After each game, the app suggests a selection of movie and/or series picks with key details for each title, including genre, trailer, and plot summary. For those looking for input from other entertainment fans, recommended titles also display IMDb user ratings for movies and TV shows, which help customers make informed viewing decisions. By enabling the “Your Services” feature, users can customize their app settings to prioritize titles available from their preferred streaming services. Every pick also displays the runtime, so viewers can plan their couch time accordingly. Once a viewing decision has been made, customers will be shown where they can stream the title, and can then start watching with just one click on their Fire TV Alexa voice remote.

The following games are available to play now on the IMDb What to Watch app, via the Fire TV Alexa voice remote:

Quick Draw : For players who enjoy the element of chance, virtual “playing cards” shuffle through movie and series options, revealing a trio of picks in seconds. Players can click “deal cards” for a fresh set of picks.

For players who enjoy the element of chance, virtual “playing cards” shuffle through movie and series options, revealing a trio of picks in seconds. Players can click “deal cards” for a fresh set of picks. Watch Challenge : Players are invited to watch, rate, and collect digital stamps as they view curated IMDb lists of titles, including the IMDb Top 250 movies list, award-winning titles, and popular franchises. Themed lists will be updated frequently.

Players are invited to watch, rate, and collect digital stamps as they view curated IMDb lists of titles, including the IMDb Top 250 movies list, award-winning titles, and popular franchises. Themed lists will be updated frequently. This or That: Players will answer a series of simple “This or That?” questions to find the perfect movie or TV series to suit their mood, whether they are seeking an epic romance, a G-rated family title, a supernatural horror film, or a slapstick comedy. Players can refresh choices, including desired viewing time, before their picks are revealed.

IMDb will continue to launch new games on the IMDb What to Watch app, including Build-a-Cast and Time Machine. Learn more at www.imdb.com/tv.

The IMDb What to Watch app is available now to download for free from the Fire TV Appstore. Users who sign into their IMDb accounts on the IMDb What to Watch app will receive updates on new features and games, can sync their personal ratings across IMDb and the IMDb What to Watch app, and more. Customers can also learn more about how to use the IMDb What to Watch app on Fire TV here.

