<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire iMatrix’s NEO Series IoT Devices Leverage Nordic-powered Temperature and Humidity Sensors to...
Business Wire

iMatrix’s NEO Series IoT Devices Leverage Nordic-powered Temperature and Humidity Sensors to Monitor Commercial Food Industry Refrigeration and HVAC Equipment

di Business Wire

NEO devices employ the Bluetooth LE connectivity and processing power of Nordic’s nRF52832 SoC

OSLO, Norway & LAKE TAHOE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT–iMatrix Systems, a U.S.-based provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has launched a range of temperature and humidity sensors designed for use in food and produce storage, transport monitoring, pharmaceutical and agriculture applications. The NEO Series sensors measure temperature (between -40°C and 125°C) and relative humidity (between 0 and 100 percent), and are ideal for use in refrigeration and HVAC systems where precise control of temperature and humidity is essential for ensuring product quality and reducing energy costs.


“This series of products can quickly and accurately measure changes in temperature and humidity, making them ideal for use in dynamic refrigeration environments, like cold storage and refrigerated transportation,” says Greg Phillips, CEO of iMatrix Systems. “This helps ensure that items are stored in optimal conditions, reducing spoilage and improving product quality.”

The NEO Series sensors employ Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52832 SoC, its 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU) providing ample computational resource to oversee the sensors and capture the temperature and humidity data. Using the Bluetooth® LE connectivity of the SoC’s 2.4 GHz multiprotocol radio, this data is relayed to a gateway and in turn to the iMatrix Cloud platform where users can review sensor data in near real time, enabling them to take remedial action in the event temperature or humidity levels fall outside of acceptable tolerances. From the Cloud platform users can also access data analysis and visualization tools, as well as perform device registration, firmware updates and remote configuration.

The NEO Series temperature and humidity sensors can last for up to three years between battery replacements, thanks, in part, to the ultra low power characteristics of the Nordic SoC, including the 2.4 GHz radio’s 5.5 mA peak RX/TX currents and fully-automatic power management system.

“Overall, the nRF52832’s combination of energy efficiency, processing power, memory capacity, wireless connectivity and ease of use made it an attractive option,” said Phillips. “This SoC is also supported by a comprehensive SDK [Software Development Kit] that includes drivers, libraries, and sample code to help product designers get started with software development. The SDK includes tools for debugging, profiling, and optimizing code, making it easier to develop high-quality software for the chip.”

About iMatrix Systems

iMatrix Systems is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions provider founded in 2018 and emerged from stealth in 2021. The company’s cloud platform and dedicated sensors apply to markets in healthcare, residential and commercial buildings, restaurants and hospitality, critical infrastructure, hydroponics, soil monitoring, and management. The company offers ideal solutions for the Cold Chain markets.

The company, based in Lake Tahoe, NV, has offices around the country. For more information, go to https://imatrixsys.com/.

TAGS: nRF52832, Bluetooth 5, Bluetooth LE, Logistics & Smart Transportation, SDGs, Industry Innovation

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

Articoli correlati

Sylq Selects ThetaRay AI to Automate AML Transaction Monitoring and Customer Screening

Business Wire Business Wire -
Paris-based fintech adopts ThetaRay’s AI-powered AML transaction monitoring and customer screening solution to boost the onboarding processPARIS & NEW...
Continua a leggere

Quectel 5G RG620T modules based on MediaTek T830 gain global certifications to help drive FWA app deployment

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELGRADE, Serbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that its 5G New Radio (NR) modules...
Continua a leggere

HyperX Announces Cloud III Gaming Headset

Business Wire Business Wire -
HyperX Redefines Comfort Once Again with the Introduction of Cloud III HyperX also Introduces Cirro True Wireless Earbuds during ComputexFOUNTAIN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sylq Selects ThetaRay AI to Automate AML Transaction Monitoring and Customer Screening

Business Wire