Imaginal Ventures: As Unemployment Falls, Corporate Culture Will Drive Hiring

Job seekers are in the driver’s seat, and the majority prioritize values and doing good

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imaginal Ventures, creator of the Scale-Up program that empowers founders to transform their visions into sustainable companies that drive long-term growth, says that the post-pandemic employment boom is being guided by hiring based on integrity and values. “Right now, we are seeing a perfect storm,” says CEO Dorothy Spence. “Last year was all about the so-called ‘great resignation,’ but in 2022 people who are looking for new positions are basing their choices on factors that go beyond a paycheck. Companies that are built on alignment, trust, and integrity will be able to attract and retain the best talent and build teams that will drive real success.”

Imaginal Ventures is the creator of the Conscious Business Operating System which uses proprietary tools including the Imaginal Platform, to help business leaders rethink the relationship between purpose and profit and make a conscious choice to find a viable and sustainable business model that works not only for their business but also for their communities.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the February unemployment rate is below 4%, and is only slightly higher than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the positive signs in the report is that “total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February.” Industries such as leisure and travel showed significant improvement as the country moves past the omicron wave of the pandemic, and this rising employment coincides with numerous indications that job seekers are motivated by ethics and values. According to the BBC, four of five North American workers felt that their employers’ values needed to be consistent with their own and half of them would quit their jobs if that alignment did not exist.

“These two trends are very much related,” Spence says. “During the worst employment crisis of the last 30 years, millions of people simply quit their jobs because they didn’t feel an alignment on values. The great resignation was an extraordinary watershed moment because it proved once and for all that workers, especially those under the age of 40, require meaning and substance in their professional lives. And as the job economy comes roaring back after the pandemic, this trend is only going to intensify. Companies that aren’t able to live meaningful values and behave with integrity aren’t going to be able to attract the people they need to thrive. And you will see the best and the brightest gravitating towards organizations that want to do good in the world.”

