IMA Medical Group Signs Agreement with MedAvail to Open Four SpotRx Locations in Florida

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks to be embedded in four clinics

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, expects to open an initial four SpotRx locations in 2021 with IMA Medical Group in Florida.

In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be available to patients at four IMA Medical clinic locations in central Florida. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

“We are pleased to partner with the IMA group, broadening our footprint in Florida with the addition of this growing network of clinics that provides exceptional care to Medicare patients,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “We look forward to offering the convenience of our pharmacy services to IMA’s Medicare patients and continuing our efforts in Florida to address medication access and adherence.”

IMA Medical Group is an independent provider of high-quality primary medical and wellness services in Central Florida. SpotRx’s interactive kiosks provide IMA patients easy, in-clinic access to prescription medications.

With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy model, IMA patients will receive:

Immediate access to prescriptions at the four IMA wellness centers

Free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications

Follow up care calls from a local SpotRx pharmacist after receiving the prescription

Refill reminder calls on all chronic medications to schedule free delivery or in-clinic pickup

Instant access to SpotRx pharmacists via kiosk or phone

“IMA provides high quality, patient-centered primary care to the patients we serve,” said Dr. Mark Leenay, Chief Executive Officer of IMA Medical Group. “We are continuously assessing our programs to ensure that we are providing the highest standards of care to our patients. To that end, we are excited about our innovative partnership with SpotRx to embed pharmacies directly into our clinics as part of a continued expansion of services within our health centers.”

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group provides high quality primary medical and wellness services focusing on improving patient care, reducing costs, and offering convenient services for patients, their families and caregivers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, IMA serves patients in 21 medical centers across Central Florida including Orlando, Lakeland, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Clermont, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and Tampa, where over 70 physicians and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to over 40,000 members in partnership with all leading Medicare Health Plans. For more information, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

