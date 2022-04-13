illumifin Opens New Headquarters Building in Downtown Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–illumifin today announced it had officially opened its new headquarters at the Field House at West End, following the $2.5 million renovation that transformed the downtown Greenville building.





The Field House at West End is the multi-use development adjacent to Fluor Field, the home of the Greenville Drive baseball team. illumifin’s headquarters, which encompass more than 20,000 square feet over two floors of the building, was designed with an open floor plan, collaborative gathering spaces and a state-of-the-art software demonstration center.

In addition to the illumifin team, representatives from the neighboring Greenville Drive attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including owner and team president Craig Brown, and mascot Reedy Rip’It. Greenville city manager John McDonough and Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development were also part of the celebrations.

“illumifin chose the West End of Greenville because we wanted to be a part of the renaissance of this vibrant area,” said Phil Ratcliff, CEO of illumifin. “We are proud to make this growing community our home, and to be celebrating the next step in our bright future with our friends, and our new neighbors.”

Earlier this week, illumifin completed its acquisition of LTCG, to create one of the largest insurance service providers in the North American long-term care, life, health, and annuity markets. The Greenville-based company employs more than 200 people locally and has approximately 3,000 workers around the world.

In addition to the Field House at West End building, other nearby projects in the downtown area include: the newly renovated South Carolina Children’s Theatre; Gather GVL, a collection of local eateries, entertainment and gathering space; and District 356, a planned entertainment district.

Craig Brown of the Greenville Drive said, “This is a significant development for our entire community to have an industry-leading company like illumifin establish their headquarters adjacent to Fluor Field.”

He added, “As we continue to tie-together the Fieldhouse Building and Fluor Field, delivering world-class entertainment and memories to the community, we’re excited to welcome the illumifin team to the neighborhood while we work together closely on programs and initiatives that make this community such a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

illumifin has also signed a corporate partnership with the Greenville Drive, and will be sponsoring “Friday Fireworks Lit Up by illumifin” as well as “illumifin Insights,” which provides player statistics for followers of the Drive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SHLTR Architects, Creative Builders and other project leaders joined the opening ceremony.

About illumifin

illumifin provides third party administration and technology services to individual and group insurers. The company, launched in 2021, blends insurance industry knowledge, technology leadership and operational execution to prepare insurers for the digital future. illumifin is a diverse, passionate and empowered team of insurance specialists committed to the growth and success of its customers. With illumifin, there’s a brighter future. Visit www.illumifin.com.

