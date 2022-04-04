iLearningEngines Acquires in2vate

The acquisition accelerates iLearningEngines’ go to market plans and leadership in AI driven learning automation

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iLearningEngines Inc, an enterprise software leader in AI powered learning automation has acquired in2vate LLC, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a risk management and learning platform provider. Their clients provide coverage for liability, workers compensation, healthcare, law enforcement, and cyber security sectors. In2vate serves more than two million users delivering high impact risk management programs and services to enterprises, educational institutions, health systems and law enforcement organizations.

More than ever, enterprises need learning platforms that scale and align to their key business functions. iLearningEngines’ AI and learning automation platform enables enterprises to productize their enterprise knowledge and drive business outcomes at scale.

“iLE and in2vate have worked closely together supporting mission critical risk management initiatives in multiple large enterprises. The move to acquire in2vate is a natural extension of our shared synergies and partnership,” said Bala Krishnan, President and Chief Business Officer of iLearningEngines.

iLearningEngines is a market leader in combining AI algorithms with highly specialized data sets to diagnose or predict deficiencies in knowledge and deliver in-process learning prescriptions to each individual at scale. Our proprietary technology seamlessly complements in2vate’s industry expertise and together, we are perfectly poised to offer the most comprehensive learning automation solutions to clients across industries,” said Harish Chidambaran, CEO of iLearningEngines.

“in2vate is proud of our strong client relationships and the impact we have enabled for our customers. We are excited to bring our deep industry expertise in pairing risk management and learning automation solutions at scale,” Roger Duffield, President in2vate LLC.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (iLE) is the market leader in cloud-based, mission critical training for enterprises. Deloitte has ranked ILE as the top 20 fastest growing company in North America in 2020 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and #5 in 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. The Company’s AI and Learning Automation platform is used by enterprises to productize their enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. iLearningEngines is being deployed in some of the most regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets including healthcare, education, energy, transportation and the military. The intense demand for scalable, outcome-based training has led to marquee customer wins across several industry verticals.

