iland Named Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, North America by Veeam

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PE--iland, an 11:11 Systems company and a leading VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced it has been selected as the 2021 Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Impact Partner of the Year, North America by Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. This is the sixth time, and fifth consecutive year that iland has been honored with this title.

iland was recognized as Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, North America, in recognition of the partner who shows the most progress, growth and dedication toward Veeam business and selling Veeam cloud-based solutions. These seventh annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and VCSP partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2022, the Modern Data Protection conference of the year, taking place in Las Vegas, NV May 16 – 19.

“As every company today grapples with the growing challenges of the cybersecurity landscape and increasing threats to the business, we are honored to work closely with Veeam and our mutual channel partners to protect businesses today and future-proof them for tomorrow,” said Dante Orsini, chief strategy officer at 11:11 Systems. “We are proud of the recognition as Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year in North America and look forward to our mutual continued growth and partnership in the year ahead.”

For years, iland and Veeam have offered customers reliable and cost-effective cloud solutions to help keep their businesses protected against the ever-present threat of cyberattacks. These solutions include iland’s Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect, Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 with Veeam and Secure Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) with Veeam, which provide direct integration and 100 percent compatibility with Veeam’s industry-leading backup and replication software.

“We are thrilled to recognize iland as the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, North America,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channels at Veeam. “Celebrating the remarkable achievements and success of our partners is ingrained in our DNA at Veeam, as we have been a 100-percent channel company since our founding in 2006. iland’s commitment to deliver the most trusted Modern Data Protection solutions in the industry along with their product knowledge and expertise, make them a model Veeam partner. We congratulate and appreciate iland for their dedication and service to our joint customers, and look forward to strengthening our partnership and momentum in 2022 as we work together to expand our product offerings.”

iland, an 11:11 Systems company, is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognised by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

