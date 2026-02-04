IKS Health Wins a 2026 Best in KLAS Award for Virtual Scribing Services for Second Year

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce it has been recognized by KLAS Research as a 2026 Best in KLAS provider for Virtual Scribe Services, receiving a 91.9 score out of 100 and earning As in four of the five customer experience areas.

This marks the second year that IKS Health’s live scribe solution has earned Best in KLAS recognition in the Virtual Scribing Services segment. IKS Health is now a nine-time Best in KLAS award winner across two segments, Virtual Scribing Services (2023, 2026) and Transcription Services (2019–2025), and has achieved Best in KLAS recognition for eight consecutive years.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as Best in KLAS for our Scribble Live solution,” said Jason Kolinoski, U.S. Chief Operating Officer at IKS Health. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnerships with clinicians, medical groups, and health systems, and the trust they place in us across the core KLAS pillars of loyalty, operations, relationships, services, and value."

IKS Health’s Scribble Live is part of its broader Scribble Suite, a comprehensive clinical documentation platform that includes ambient AI solutions and transcription workflows. Scribble is featured in Epic’s Connection Hub within the Epic Showroom.

Additionally, in the revenue cycle management category, IKS Health was recognized as a top performer with a score of 91.8, and in the transcription category, IKS Health scored a 89.9.

“We are incredibly grateful that our clients rated our Scribble Live virtual scribing, revenue cycle management, and transcription services so highly,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO, IKS Health. "Our AI-driven and human-in-the-loop care enablement platform centers on the patient-clinician experience and we are committed to continuously improving with this goal in mind."

The 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report is highly regarded in the healthcare industry for their rigorous, impartial research and analytics that provide credible insights into vendor performance.

“The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

Healthcare executives interviewed by KLAS praised IKS Health’s operations, relationships, services, and value.

"With IKS Health, we have definitely seen happier, more supportive providers, and we have also been able to increase productivity, meaning better patient access,” said a health system chief operating officer in November 2025.

"With IKS Health's live scribes, I have seen better compliance with the requirements of closure, better billing documentation, and just better quality of life for me personally,” said a health system physician in October 2025. “I have had the same scribe for several years, and we have had a very good relationship. They are meeting my expectations, which are fairly high. I'm very satisfied with the scribe. IKS Health's live scribes have been a good add-on for me. They have been hugely beneficial to me in terms of chart closure. I have recommended them quite often."

"Using IKS Health's scribes has resulted in improved patient care and fewer near misses,” said a health system director in December 2025. “We are seeing improvements in our quality scores as well because the firm is helping with our documentation. The documentation from the scribes is clear and thorough. The things that are getting caught by scribes are helping us provide better care for patients. Things are just better. I’m just very happy with the service.”

IKS Health empowers clinicians and administrative teams with the tools and support needed to elevate care delivery while strengthening operational performance across the healthcare landscape. Using a care enablement platform with a connected workflow approach, organizations are able to alleviate the chores of healthcare while allowing clinicians to focus on the core of healthcare: caring for patients.

About IKS Health

IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates agentic AI workflows with human expertise to create smarter, more accurate operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with the 2025 DORA Award for “Augmenting Human Expertise with AI,” IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, and specialty practices across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309}

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

MEDIA CONTACT - IKS HEALTH

Jill Gross, Director of Public Relations

press@ikshealth.com