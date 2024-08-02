Home Business Wire IHS Towers’ Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

IHS Towers’ Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (the “Company”) hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 (the “2Q24 Earnings Results”) are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2Q24 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8.30am ET (13.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 9900919.

To register for the webcast please click here.

Contacts

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

Articoli correlati

inTEST Reports 4% Revenue Growth for Second Quarter 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue increased 4% year-over-year and 14% sequentially to a record $34.0 million due to the acquisition of Alfamation Market diversification...
Continua a leggere

ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered industry-leading second-quarter earnings of $9.2 billion1, showcasing the differentiated strengths of ExxonMobil's portfolio and its improved earnings power The...
Continua a leggere

Accenture Acquires BOSLAN to Help Clients Optimize Investments in Net-Zero Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired BOSLAN, a provider of management services for large infrastructure projects, headquartered in...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php