IHS Towers’ Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (the “Company”) hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 (the “2Q24 Earnings Results”) are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2Q24 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8.30am ET (13.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 9900919.

