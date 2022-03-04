Home Business Wire IHS Towers’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference...
IHS Towers’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (the “Company”) hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2021 (the “Q4/FY 2021 Results”) are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website on or before 6am ET (11am GMT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Additionally, a conference call to discuss the Q4/FY 2021 Results will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8.30am ET (1.30pm GMT).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 664 1960 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3936 2999 (UK/International). The call passcode is 955442.

The webcast will be available, and accessible via the Earnings Materials section of our website.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

