IHS Towers Confirms Approach by MTN Group Limited

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Holding Limited, (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, today issues the following statement to its shareholders and the market in general having noted the Cautionary Announcement distributed on February 5, 2026, by MTN Group Limited (“MTN”) regarding a potential acquisition of further shares of the Company.

IHS Towers confirms that discussions are ongoing with MTN regarding a potential acquisition by MTN of all remaining shares it does not already own in IHS Towers.

The approach is non-binding, has not been agreed and there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed upon, or as to the final terms of any such agreement. This update should not be construed as announcing a transaction.

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The company has over 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by relevant safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements (or their equivalent) of any applicable jurisdiction, including those contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “commits,” “projects,” “contemplates," “believes,” “estimates,” “forecast,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. You should read this press release and the documents that we reference in this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not assume, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com