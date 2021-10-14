IHS Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IHS Holding Limited (“IHS Towers”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,000,000 ordinary shares being offered by IHS Towers, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 ordinary shares from IHS Towers at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “IHS.”

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Absa Bank Limited are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, Investec Bank plc, Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch), acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division, Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Tigress Financial Partners LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at: prospectus-eg_fi@jpmchase.com; or

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

