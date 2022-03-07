Home Business Wire iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating...
Business Wire

iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) (“iHeartMedia”) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday March 15th at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public at the start of the session through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

Wendy Goldberg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 377-1105

WendyGoldberg@iheartmedia.com

Mike McGuinness

EVP, Deputy CFO and Head of Investor Relations

(212) 915-0607

mbm@iheartmedia.com

