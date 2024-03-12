iHeartMedia Celebrates The Best in Podcasting During The Sixth Annual iHeartPodcast Awards Presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW

“New Heights” takes home coveted Podcast of the Year Award presented by The Hartford

Charlamagne tha God opened the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards

Special guest presenters included Bobbi Althoff; Kyle MacLachlan; Simone Boyce and Danielle Robay; Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark; Paul Scheer; Lilly Singh; Miles Gray and Jack O’Brien; Jay Shetty; Adam Devine and Blake Anderson; Wilmer Valderrama; Tiffany Cross; Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum; Molly Sims; and Zachary Levi

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonight, the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW brought together the most influential names in podcasting to honor the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of 2023, celebrating the incredible talent and wide variety of leaders across the podcasting industry live and in-person in Austin, Texas at the Fairmont Hotel. The event was also exclusively video streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.





The night featured a variety of appearances by award nominees, celebrity presenters and special guests including Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum and Tiffany Cross of “Native Land Pod;” Adam Devine and Blake Anderson of “This Is Important;” Bobbi Althoff of “The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff;” Charlamagne tha God; Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce; Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark of “My Favorite Murder;” Jay Shetty; Jack O’Brien and Miles Gray of “The Daily Zeitgeist;” Kyle MacLachlan; Lilly Singh; Molly Sims; Paul Scheer of “How Did this Get Made?;” Wilmer Valderrama; and Zachary Levi.

The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards event highlights include:

Charlamagne tha God opens the show and presents Best Overall Host Award to Laci Mosley , host of “Scam Goddess,” a Texas native thrilled to win an award in her home state. She thanks her fans and then shouts out her team “Whitney Houston style,” singing her praises.

The full list of 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford winners are:

Social Impact Award presented by Audible: Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom

Pioneer Award: Jonathan Goldstein

Innovator Award presented by YouTube: “Rotten Mango”

Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford:

New Heights

Best Business & Finance:

How I Built This

Best Comedy:

This Is Important

Best Crime:

Crime Junkie

Best Pop Culture:

Watch What Crappens

Best Food Podcast Award Presented by Planet Oat:

Sporkful

Best Wellness & Fitness:

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Best History:

Revisionist History

Best Kids & Family:

Good Inside with Dr. Becky

Best Music:

Popcast

Best News:

Pivot

Best Fiction:

The Mantawauk Caves

Best Sports:

Club Shay Shay

Best Science:

Radio Lab

Best Technology:

Hard Fork

Best Ad Read:

SmartLess

Best Overall Host:

Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)

Best Overall Ensemble:

New Heights

Best Political:

Pod Save America

Best TV & Film:

How Did This Get Made?

Best Spanish Language:

Leyendas Legendarias

Best Advice / Inspirational:

We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

Best Beauty & Fashion:

Lipstick On The Rim

Best Travel:

Atlas Obscura

Best Green:

Climate of Change

Best Spirituality & Religion:

Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts

Best Branded Podcast:

Symptomatic (Novartis)

Best Emerging:

The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff

Best International:

The Imperfects (Australia)

The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

Proud partners of this year’s iHeartPodcast Awards included presenting partner The Hartford, a leading small business insurer, YouTube, Audible and Planet Oat.

For more information about the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards, click HERE.

