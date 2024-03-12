iHeartMedia Celebrates The Best in Podcasting During The Sixth Annual iHeartPodcast Awards Presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW

“New Heights” takes home coveted Podcast of the Year Award presented by The Hartford
Charlamagne tha God opened the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards
Special guest presenters included Bobbi Althoff; Kyle MacLachlan; Simone Boyce and Danielle Robay; Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark; Paul Scheer; Lilly Singh; Miles Gray and Jack O’Brien; Jay Shetty; Adam Devine and Blake Anderson; Wilmer Valderrama; Tiffany Cross; Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum; Molly Sims; and Zachary Levi
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonight, the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW brought together the most influential names in podcasting to honor the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of 2023, celebrating the incredible talent and wide variety of leaders across the podcasting industry live and in-person in Austin, Texas at the Fairmont Hotel. The event was also exclusively video streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
The night featured a variety of appearances by award nominees, celebrity presenters and special guests including Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum and Tiffany Cross of “Native Land Pod;” Adam Devine and Blake Anderson of “This Is Important;” Bobbi Althoff of “The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff;” Charlamagne tha God; Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce; Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark of “My Favorite Murder;” Jay Shetty; Jack O’Brien and Miles Gray of “The Daily Zeitgeist;” Kyle MacLachlan; Lilly Singh; Molly Sims; Paul Scheer of “How Did this Get Made?;” Wilmer Valderrama; and Zachary Levi.
The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards event highlights include:
- Charlamagne tha God opens the show and presents Best Overall Host Award to Laci Mosley, host of “Scam Goddess,” a Texas native thrilled to win an award in her home state. She thanks her fans and then shouts out her team “Whitney Houston style,” singing her praises.
- Bobbi Althoff joins as special guest presenter to award “Watch What Crappens” hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam as Best Pop Culture Podcast of the year. Ben and Ronnie thank fans for listening to their podcast and Bravo for the people they find to feature on their shows.
- Actor Kyle MacLachan announces “Sporkful” as Best Food Podcast and Dan Pashman accepts the award through video with strong praise for audio and podcasts.
- Journalists Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce, hosts of the new show “The Bright Side,” present hosts of “Lipstick On The Rim” Molly Sims and Emese Gormley with Best Beauty and Fashion Podcast Award. Molly tears up as she and Emese express their love for each other and their fans.
- Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark of “My Favorite Murder” honor Jonathan Goldstein with the Pioneer Icon Award. Goldstein tracks the evolution of his career and the podcast industry, from radio to streaming, and thanks fans for listening through the years.
- Comedian Paul Scheer takes the stage to introduce “Club Shay Shay” as the Best Sports Podcast of the year award, accepted by football great and podcast host Shannon Sharpe. He shares his excitement for the award and for the chance it gives him to thank his team.
- Entertainer Lilly Singh presents “New Heights” with the coveted Podcast of the Year Award presented by The Hartford, and Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce accept through a video highlighting just how hilarious they are on their show – and don’t miss shouting out the Swifties for helping them win.
- Singh also presents Jay Shetty with the Best Wellness and Fitness Podcast for “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” who says the real reward is talking to his guests and hearing from fans who say they’ve been impacted by the show.
- “Crime Junkie” hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat are awarded Best Crime Podcast by Jack O’Brien and Miles Gray. Ashley and Brit thank their “Crime Junkie” fans and encourage future podcasters, saying winning an award like this was once their dream as podcast fans.
- Jay Shetty honors Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom with the Social Impact Award presented by Audible. Maggie and Jason put the spotlight on people who are currently in prison for crimes they didn’t commit and highlight how their show “Wrongful Conviction” has helped innocent people get out of prison.
- Comedians Adam Devine and Blake Anderson start a “podcast” chant and present Bobbi Althoff with the award for Best Emerging Podcast for “The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff.” Bobbi keeps her usual deadpan demeanor with a simple speech, saying just “Thank you guys,” before walking off stage.
- Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage to announce the Innovator Award presented by YouTube to “Rotten Mango.”
- Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum award Best News Podcast to “Pivot.”
- Molly Sims awards the Best TV and Film Podcast Award to Paul Scheer, host of “How Did This Get Made?” who thanks the crowd for making it a great night.
- Actor Zachary Levi presents hosts Adam Devine and Blake Anderson with Best Comedy Podcast of the Year Award for their show “This Is Important.” Adam and Blake once again start up a “podcast” chant and admit what comedy is all about: “Winning.”
The full list of 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford winners are:
Social Impact Award presented by Audible: Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom
Pioneer Award: Jonathan Goldstein
Innovator Award presented by YouTube: “Rotten Mango”
Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford:
- New Heights
Best Business & Finance:
- How I Built This
Best Comedy:
- This Is Important
Best Crime:
- Crime Junkie
Best Pop Culture:
- Watch What Crappens
Best Food Podcast Award Presented by Planet Oat:
- Sporkful
Best Wellness & Fitness:
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Best History:
- Revisionist History
Best Kids & Family:
- Good Inside with Dr. Becky
Best Music:
- Popcast
Best News:
- Pivot
Best Fiction:
- The Mantawauk Caves
Best Sports:
- Club Shay Shay
Best Science:
- Radio Lab
Best Technology:
- Hard Fork
Best Ad Read:
- SmartLess
Best Overall Host:
- Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
Best Overall Ensemble:
- New Heights
Best Political:
- Pod Save America
Best TV & Film:
- How Did This Get Made?
Best Spanish Language:
- Leyendas Legendarias
Best Advice / Inspirational:
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
Best Beauty & Fashion:
- Lipstick On The Rim
Best Travel:
- Atlas Obscura
Best Green:
- Climate of Change
Best Spirituality & Religion:
- Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts
Best Branded Podcast:
- Symptomatic (Novartis)
Best Emerging:
- The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff
Best International:
- The Imperfects (Australia)
The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.
Proud partners of this year’s iHeartPodcast Awards included presenting partner The Hartford, a leading small business insurer, YouTube, Audible and Planet Oat.
For more information about the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards, click HERE.
Editor’s Note:
To access photos and b-roll from the virtual event please visit:
(Please include photo credits listed in photo captions)
Photos:
Best of Show:
https://iheartradio.photoshelter.com/galleries/C0000hnWrOvNrtWY/G000034yYDmx8JmE/Best-Of-2024-iHeartPodcast-Awards
Red Carpet:
https://iheartradio.photoshelter.com/galleries/C00001ysK.YApqmo/G0000xG.B4AROQHE/Red-Carpet
Winners Circle:
https://iheartradio.photoshelter.com/galleries/C00001ysK.YApqmo/G0000Q8DXEUbNMAM/Winners-Circle
Password: iHeartPodcasts2024!
B-Roll
https://crazyduck.wetransfer.com/downloads/5294af75735388b504f59f57f113d6f820240312030420/286a1983c1f37f85ef157332e3cabf3f20240312030420/29461b
Click HERE to download the official 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards logo.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.
Contacts
Jenn Powers, jennpowers@iheartmedia.com
Angel Aristone, angelaristone@iheartmedia.com