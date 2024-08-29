iHeartMedia Announces the Return of House of Music, an Immersive Experience Inspired by Artists at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Mixed-Reality Experience of Rooms is Inspired by This Year’s Festival Main Stage Performing Artists Including Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Shaboozey and Thomas Rhett

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia today announced the return of the House of Music at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing at the festival main stage including Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Shaboozey and Thomas Rhett. Fans are invited to make themselves at home as they explore over 12 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music and passions of their favorite artists and brands. Additionally, on Friday, September 20, James Kennedy will DJ at the House of Music, following the festival main stage show until 1 a.m. PT.





The House of Music will be open September 20 and 21 at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, where the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will host performances from this year’s star-studded lineup. The experience is free and open to the public before, during and after the arena show starting at 4 p.m. PT and closing at 1 a.m. PT.

Upon entering, guests are directed to scan a QR code to unlock their key to the House of Music, the House Pass. This simple, digital guide showcases a map and details all of the things to explore, play and win at the House of Music. A choose-your-own adventure-style experience, guests can explore rooms inspired by the artists and content they love including:

Gritty, sexy, even voyeuristic – fans can step inside the Camila Cabello room as she introduces them to a side of Miami that she knows and loves. Guests can also leave a digital note on the C, XOXO mural, but not before taking a dip in the pool experience.

On the forward edge of music and fashion, guests will witness Doja Cat's famous looks. Guests get a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with her "Scarlet" figure and use the virtual dressing rooms to try on her avant garde styles using AR.

Gwen Stefani invites fans to immerse themselves into her world. They can create their own personalized moments and walk away with their own bouquet.

Guests can get "Tipsy" with Shaboozey through a modern funhouse, where fans are encouraged to bring their best moves to see how they stack up against others dancing to Shaboozey's multi-platinum, #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." With furniture coming at fans from every angle, this room is pure fun.

In the Thomas Rhett room, fans enter the great outdoors to capture their own candid from the video, "After All The Bars Are Closed." After they've explored the campsite, they can view a massive zoetrope inspired by his About A Woman limited edition vinyl.

Guests will get the chance to experience their favorite brands in new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag. Some of the brands in the installation include Bounce, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M’S®, Ray-Ban Meta, Valentino Beauty and [ yellow tail ], with more to be announced. The entire House is powered by a mixed-reality platform where fans earn digital points by visiting rooms. The more rooms they visit, the more opportunities they are entered in to win prizes like autographed merch, iHeartRadio Music Festival artist and concert experiences and cash prizes.

“ We’re excited to bring back the House of Music this year, the ultimate mixed-reality experience for fans to immerse themselves in the lives and music of artists playing at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, hosted by Ryan Seacrest will feature performances by A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, The Weeknd, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and a special appearance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One are available now at AXS.com.

Each night, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Additional information about the livestream will be posted across Hulu’s platform and social media channels.

Proud partners include Presenting Partner Capital One, Audible, Bounce, Deloitte, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Health-Ade Kombucha, Hyundai, M&M’S®, Ray-Ban Meta, Valentino Beauty, [ yellow tail ], and more.

For more details about the House of Music and the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

