iHeartMedia Announces Realignment of Markets Management And Increased Focus For Leaders on New High-Growth Opportunities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, the #1 audio company in America, announced today a leadership realignment in its Markets Group, heightening the performance of its more than 160 Markets and 860+ radio stations while enhancing the company’s ability to increase its focus on new high-growth opportunities. The Markets Group, part of iHeart’s Multi Platform Group, is designed to enable each Market, regardless of size, to take advantage of iHeart’s unique scale and multiple platforms; leadership in audio; and its expertise in consumers, monetization and data. The company also announced today heightened areas of focus for additional senior leaders who will be overseeing new high-growth opportunities for iHeart.





In 2020, iHeart announced that it would group its Markets by common needs and characteristics into three different divisions – Region, Metro and Community — to make sharing of resources and experiences easier and more targeted. The company has now named five new Division Presidents: Bernie Weiss and Paul Corvino for the Region Division, and Kristin Foley, Chris Soechtig and DJ Hodge for the Metro Division, all of whom have successfully led Markets across the country. Tom McConnell, formerly a Metro Division President, will also become a Region Division President.

In addition, Nick Gnau, formerly a Community Division President, will become a Metro Division President, and Shosh Abromovich and Dan Lankford will add Nick’s former Markets to their responsibilities as the Community Division Presidents. Amy Leimbach, who served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, TX, will become President of those Markets.

The company also announced changes that will enable it to increase its focus on a number of high-growth opportunities.

Kevin LeGrett, President of the iHeart Sports Network, will be making the transition from his role as Division President of Los Angeles to now focus exclusively on leading and growing the company’s leading Political and Sports platforms, both of which have significant growth potential. 2024 is projected to be the biggest political year on record, and the iHeartSports Network reaches more people than any other sports network — over 1.5 times the audience of ESPN, including more than 75 million people monthly across 500+ stations; the Fox Sports Network, featuring the biggest names in the industry like Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd; 80 dedicated sports stations nationwide with 100+ NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA teams; and the iHeartPodcast Network, the number one sports podcast network in America.

Additionally, to underscore iHeart’s deep commitment to serving all of its communities, Tony Coles will continue to build on his groundbreaking leadership as President of BIN: Black Information Network and, in addition, will now lead all multicultural efforts as the President of Multi-Cultural Business and Development. Multicultural advertising projected to reach $16.5 billion in the next three years, and iHeartMedia has an unparalleled roster of legendary stations and influential personalities and brands ranging from Steve Harvey and The Breakfast Club to Enrique Santos.

The new Division Presidents will report directly to Hartley Adkins, President of the iHeartMedia Markets Group, and Coles and LeGrett, as well as Adkins, will report to Rich Bressler, iHeart’s President, COO and CFO and CEO of the iHeartMedia Multi Platform Group.

The company will be making this transition over the next few weeks.

