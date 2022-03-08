igloocompany Launches Integration with ShowingTime to Provide a Secure Access Lock Solution

The integration enables listing agents using the igloohome Keybox 3 to give buyer’s agents seamless access

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#igloocompany—igloocompany, an award-winning smart access solutions provider, is proud to announce its integration with ShowingTime, the leading real estate showing management and market stats technology provider. Under its consumer brand, igloohome, the company will offer its Keybox 3, a smart lockbox for real estate agents to manage property access with maximum flexibility and minimal touchpoints in a COVID sensitive market.

igloocompany aims to streamline and digitize the home-access experience by making it seamless for buyer’s agents with confirmed appointments to get into homes quickly. The integration with ShowingTime means listing agents using a Keybox 3 can enable buyer’s agents to take advantage of Bluetooth® technology to unlock the device.

“We’re proud to partner with ShowingTime, and ecstatic to be able to provide an innovative and modern looking hardware solution and software suite to give agents remote access and control over their properties, freeing up time and ultimately reducing costs,” stated Wade Norman, general manager for igloocompany, Americas.

Digitizing access management can revolutionize the way agents work. It can provide secure and automatic access to listings with confirmed appointments without physical key exchanges. This speeds up the home-viewing cycle, allowing agents to focus on generating more leads and sales.

“We’re pleased to be working with igloocompany to have our Secure Access® feature integrated into the Keybox 3 lockbox,” said ShowingTime General Manager Michael Lane. “igloocompany is focused on providing real estate agents with a more secure way to access properties, which aligns with our efforts to use Bluetooth® technology to enable access from the ShowingTime mobile app.”

As part of ShowingTime’s premium lock vendor program, igloocompany’s Keybox 3 is available 24/7. It does not rely on a WiFi connection, and is an ideal solution for new or unoccupied properties. Agents can manage properties on the ShowingTime app to stay on top of their appointments across their portfolio. Featuring two shackle sizes to fit a variety of doors, it can be unlocked via time-sensitive Bluetooth keys and PIN codes.

The Keybox 3 (RTP $179) is available at a discounted rate for agents using ShowingTime for a limited time. Visit www.igloohome.co/showingtime for more information.

About igloocompany:

Founded by Anthony Chow and Kelvin Ho, igloocompany is a smart access company that creates smart locks and lock boxes. Initially known as igloohome, the company set out to create “a world without keys,” quickly establishing partnerships with companies like Airbnb to provide solutions for single-family homes and rental properties. The company grew to include an enterprise-focused vertical, iglooworks, catering to large-scale access management. igloocompany is headquartered in Singapore with 100 employees with 13 regional offices worldwide. For more information visit www.igloocompany.co.

About ShowingTime

ShowingTime is the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, with more than 1.5 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its products are used in hundreds of Multiple Listing Services representing more than 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.showingtime.com.

