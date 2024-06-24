IG US rebrands foreign exchange trading platform to tastyfx

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IG US, a leading forex broker, announces today the rebranding of its brokerage and platform technology to tastyfx, offering a more aligned experience for their US-based customers and bringing FX trading closer to the tasty family of products.





tastyfx is the fastest-growing forex broker in the USi and was recently named #1 in several categories by the ForexBrokers.com Annual Awards, including #1 Mobile App, #1 Trust Score, #1 Web Platform, #1 for Beginners and #1 in Education. tastyfx was also named #1 Overall Broker, an award it has won for six years in a row.

The name is changing but the trading platform that clients love will largely stay the same with continued enhancements that will provide a more definitive forex trading technology. tastyfx will offer a forex-focused brand for US-specific clients as their source of forex trading and content with fast technology, zero commissions, and supportive customer service.

The US retail forex market is expanding quickly, growing 6% in the past yearii. Traders are turning to forex for direct exposure to shifts in the global economy, including everything from inflation rates to central bank interest rate decisions, as well as geopolitics. Forex markets offer an experience diversified from the “same old story” of stocks and bonds.

“Changing our name to tastyfx marks the beginning of a new chapter for us,” said Pete Mulmat, CEO of tastyfx. “We’ve seen incredible growth in our business over the past few years, but tastyfx will go even further in offering forex traders in the US an unparalleled experience.”

JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America and President of tastytrade, stated, “The tastyfx rebrand is another illustration of how we’re evolving our company identity and our brands, while continuing to offer the fast, easy forex trading experience that our customers love.”

For more information, visit: www.tastyfx.com

About IG North America

IG US Holdings, Inc., (“IG North America”), is the parent to tastytrade, an award-winning brokerage firm, tastylive, the financial content and education platform, tasty Software Solutions, LLC, and tastyfx. IG North America is a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world.

i *Based on client assets per the March 2024 Retail Forex Obligations report published by the CFTC.

ii ibid.

Contacts

Media Contact

Laura Hayes



IG North America



Laura.Hayes@ig.com