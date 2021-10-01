iFIT Announces Multi-Year Exclusive Connected Treadmill and Content Partnerships With Boston, Chicago, London and New York City Marathons

Owner of leading NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion fitness brands to serve as the official and exclusive Connected Treadmill and Digital Fitness Content Subscription partner for four major marathons

LOGAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bostonmarathon–iFIT, a global leader in connected fitness software, content, and equipment, today announced multi-year partnerships with the organizations behind four of the Abbott World Marathon Majors to become the Official Connected Treadmill and Digital Fitness Content Subscription partner of the Boston, Chicago, London and New York City Marathons. These groundbreaking partnerships expand iFIT’s defining, long-term content strategy which engages subscribers through powerful interactive workouts around the globe. Starting this fall, iFIT subscribers will be able to run all four marathons virtually—shot on location during the actual races— on their connected treadmills, paced by iFIT Trainers.





Beginning with the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon on October 3, an iFIT film crew will run each marathon from the starting gun to the finish line. The iFIT crew will capture video, sound and the excitement of the experience from a runner’s point of view on race day, coached by an on-camera iFIT trainer:

– The Virgin Money London Marathon will be paced by iFIT Trainer Casey Gilbert

– The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be paced by iFIT Trainer Ashley Paulson

– The Boston Marathon will be paced by iFIT Trainer Heather Jensen

– The TCS New York City Marathon will be paced by iFIT Trainer Knox Robinson

Following the marathons, iFIT will offer its members an on-demand, multi-part workout series with the option to run each marathon in individual workout segments or as an entire 26.2-mile course. The iFIT Marathon Series will be released throughout the fall marathon season, with the iFIT Boston Marathon Series slated to launch around October 21, 2021.

“The combination of the iconic Boston, Chicago, London and New York City Marathons with iFIT’s interactive platform elevates runners around the globe to a new dimension in their race and preparation. It’s an honor for iFIT to be the official Connected Treadmill Training Partner and Digital Fitness Content Subscription Partner for these iconic races,” said Mark Watterson, Chief Experience Officer of iFIT. “Our mission is to create the world’s most comprehensive health and fitness platform for our millions of dedicated iFIT members, and we do this by creating one-of-a-kind content. These partnerships further bring our vision to life as our members have the opportunity to take to the streets of Boston, Chicago, London and New York City, and run iFIT streaming workouts of the world’s elite marathons on their treadmill.”

iFIT’s patented interactive technology automatically adjusts the speed, incline, and decline of iFIT-powered NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion treadmills to match the natural topography throughout each race course, including the famed Heartbreak Hill at mile 18 of the Boston Marathon, the iconic Tower Bridge in London just before halfway, and the historic Central Park finish of the TCS New York City Marathon. iFIT interactivity enables runners of all abilities, from those just starting to the world’s most elite athletes, to participate in immersive and true-to-life World Marathon experiences on their NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion treadmills. Those without iFIT-enabled equipment, or no equipment at all, are also able to participate in the workouts using the iFIT mobile app or TV app.

“The B.A.A.’s mission for more than a century has been the pursuit of athletic excellence and the promotion of healthy lifestyles through sports, especially running,” said Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A. “Together with iFIT, we look to expand fitness offerings and help participants reach their health and fitness goals.”

“We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking partnership with iFIT, allowing iFIT members to experience the thrill of running New York’s iconic five-borough course,” said Christine Burke, NYRR Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “Together, we will enhance our runners’ experience by providing them new ways to prepare for our race, and keep them active and engaged during their entire training cycle.”

“We could not be more pleased to partner with iFIT on an immersive content experience for those who can’t attend Bank of America’s Chicago Marathon in person. By enabling iFit users to experience this one-of-a-kind event in their homes will inspire more participation and greater connectivity to our amazing community of runners,” said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Virgin Money London Marathon, said, “Connecting our community of runners to the world and furthering the passions for marathon running through technology is genuinely exciting! iFIT is the perfect partner to bring London to treadmills across the world, through their brilliant technology and supportive community of passionate users.”

