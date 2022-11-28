IFF to Webcast 2022 Investor Day Presentations on December 7

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IFF–IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will webcast its 2022 Investor Day presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company’s website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

