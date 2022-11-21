<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ieso Awarded Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company at the 2022 OBN Awards
Business Wire

ieso Awarded Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company at the 2022 OBN Awards

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBTieso, a healthcare company pioneering digital therapeutics in mental health that improve patient access and outcomes, announced today that it has been selected as the Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company at the 2022 OBN Awards, held at the Royal Lancaster in London.

The OBN Awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate innovation and outstanding achievement across the life sciences industry. The 12 award categories shine a light on companies at all stages of development, recognizing inspirational leadership, exciting innovation, novel and exciting approaches to unmet clinical needs, outstanding company progression and the delivery of real-life, tangible results. The awards categories encompass biotech, medtech and digital health sectors, as well as dealmakers, CRO’s and innovative industry supporters.

We’re delighted that our progress has been recognised by OBN. This is a wonderful milestone towards our goal: making high-quality mental healthcare available and affordable around the world. The mental health challenge was huge before Covid – but has now reached epidemic proportions. Every family on earth is touched by poor mental health. At ieso, we want everyone to have the high-quality care we’d choose for our own families.” said Kate Woolland, Chief Delivery Officer for ieso.

ieso Digital Health were regarded as trailblazers when they started out and have since gained great traction in reducing costs and enhancing patient success in a significant area of unmet need,” according to the OBN Awards judges. “They are a shining light, and we admired the significant impact that ieso’s use of patient learning has had to further evolve their offering. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for them, with their continued potential for further breakthroughs and applications.”

About ieso

ieso is a healthcare company pioneering digital therapeutics in mental health to improve patient access and outcomes. The company is developing a pipeline of AI-driven evidence-based mental health assessment tools and solutions to democratize access to mental health therapy at scale. ieso currently provides virtual care (telehealth) serving more than 20 million adults through the UK National Health Service (NHS). ieso’s research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals including the Lancet and JAMA, shaping our understanding of scalable digital mental healthcare solutions. For more information, visit www.iesogroup.com. Connect with us on Twitter @iesogroup and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media
KKH Advisors

Kimberly Ha

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Care+Protect Black Friday Deals 2022: The Best Professional Care Products For Your Home

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care+Protect launches three essential bundles at 50% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, helping families to clean...
Continua a leggere

ABB E-mobility Raises Approx. CHF200 Million in a Pre-IPO Private Placement to Support Its Growth Journey

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB E-mobility, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced that it has signed a...
Continua a leggere

Clarity AI: Legacy Data Providers Have Discrepancies of More Than 20% in 13% of Direct Emissions Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
In a sample of more than 30,000 data points from three leading data providers, discrepancies were present more than...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Care+Protect Black Friday Deals 2022: The Best Professional Care Products For Your Home

Business Wire