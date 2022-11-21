ieso Awarded Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company at the 2022 OBN Awards

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBT—ieso, a healthcare company pioneering digital therapeutics in mental health that improve patient access and outcomes, announced today that it has been selected as the Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company at the 2022 OBN Awards, held at the Royal Lancaster in London.

The OBN Awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate innovation and outstanding achievement across the life sciences industry. The 12 award categories shine a light on companies at all stages of development, recognizing inspirational leadership, exciting innovation, novel and exciting approaches to unmet clinical needs, outstanding company progression and the delivery of real-life, tangible results. The awards categories encompass biotech, medtech and digital health sectors, as well as dealmakers, CRO’s and innovative industry supporters.

“ We’re delighted that our progress has been recognised by OBN. This is a wonderful milestone towards our goal: making high-quality mental healthcare available and affordable around the world. The mental health challenge was huge before Covid – but has now reached epidemic proportions. Every family on earth is touched by poor mental health. At ieso, we want everyone to have the high-quality care we’d choose for our own families.” said Kate Woolland, Chief Delivery Officer for ieso.

“ ieso Digital Health were regarded as trailblazers when they started out and have since gained great traction in reducing costs and enhancing patient success in a significant area of unmet need,” according to the OBN Awards judges. “ They are a shining light, and we admired the significant impact that ieso’s use of patient learning has had to further evolve their offering. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for them, with their continued potential for further breakthroughs and applications.”

About ieso

ieso is a healthcare company pioneering digital therapeutics in mental health to improve patient access and outcomes. The company is developing a pipeline of AI-driven evidence-based mental health assessment tools and solutions to democratize access to mental health therapy at scale. ieso currently provides virtual care (telehealth) serving more than 20 million adults through the UK National Health Service (NHS). ieso’s research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals including the Lancet and JAMA, shaping our understanding of scalable digital mental healthcare solutions. For more information, visit www.iesogroup.com. Connect with us on Twitter @iesogroup and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

KKH Advisors



Kimberly Ha



917-291-5744



kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com