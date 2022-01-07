IEEE Standards Association Awards Exceptional Standards Development Achievements

The virtual awards ceremony applauds notable contributions that influence industry and technology trends in 2021 and beyond

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IEEE–IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the recipients of the 2021 IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) awards. The annual awards ceremony, available online as a virtual ceremony for 2021, recognizes entities and individuals for their leadership and participation in standards development.

2021 has seen accelerated advances in established fields such as health and life sciences, industrial automation as well as groundbreaking innovations in emerging technologies such as quantum computing; transforming the way industry and people use and experience technology.

In conjunction with these rapidly evolving trends, the 2021 IEEE SA Awards celebrate major standards development milestones in a vast array of industries and technology spaces, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, technology ethics and data privacy, telecommunications and connectivity, smart manufacturing, software and systems engineering, power and energy, sustainable development, and more. These IEEE standards were developed by global volunteers to drive technological innovation, inspire market-relevant solutions, and benefit industry and humanity, all with the aim of making the world better, safer, and more sustainable.

The 2021 IEEE SA Awards categories and recipients are:

IEEE SA Standards Medallion

Bob Aiello: For sustained leadership in the development of practical, advanced standards for DevOps and configuration management

Edward Au: For exceptional leadership and skill in driving the development of IEEE 802.11™ Wireless LAN standards

Matthew J. Butcher: For dedication and perseverance in contributing to and fostering the development of a substantially revised and improved IEEE C95.3™-2021

Geoffrey Garner: For contributions to and education about the standardization of timing and synchronization for telecommunications networks

S. Michael Gayle: For longtime leadership and advocacy for jointly developed IEEE and ISO/IEC JTC1 standards for systems and software engineering and software quality

Marc Holness: For pioneering contributions and leadership to describe and implement data modeling using YANG in IEEE 802®

Peter Zollman: For outstanding effort and steadfast persistence in leading the development of a substantially revised and improved IEEE C95.3™-2021

Managing Director’s Special Recognition Award

Ali Hessami: In appreciation of outstanding leadership in the ethically aligned artificial intelligent systems community

Beeban Kidron: In appreciation of her leadership in creating a digital environment that respects the rights of children and young people and leading the creation of IEEE 2089 TM

Katina Michael: In appreciation of her leadership in advancing age-appropriate design standardization and leading the development of IEEE 2089

Alan Winfield: In appreciation of his notable leadership in the development of IEEE P7001, Transparency of Autonomous Systems

IEEE SA Conformity Assessment Award

IEEE NPEC Conformity Assessment Steering Committee: For contributions made to create conformity assessment programs for IEEE nuclear standards and for aiding the industry in streamlining equipment qualification activities using EQ Navigator

IEEE SA International Award

Jingxuan (Joanne) Hu: For outstanding contributions to the promotion of IEEE switchgear standards internationally

IEEE SA Emerging Technology Award

IEEE P2675™ Working Group: For the development of IEEE 2675™-2021, the first international standard to define the use of DevOps to control and improve software life-cycle processes

IEEE P7007™ Working Group: For supporting the development of an innovative ontological standard on the ethics of artificial intelligence

IEEE Standards Board Distinguished Service Award

Ted A. Burse: In recognition of his many contributions in leading governance activities of the IEEE SA Standards Board

IEEE SA Lifetime Achievement Award

Curtis Ashton: For his dedicated leadership in the development and promotion of IEEE energy storage standards throughout his career

Ben C. Johnson: For his leadership roles in the IEEE Standards Association and for his leadership of collaborative activities on arc-flash safety

Related Awards:

The Ron Waxman Design Automation Standards Committee (DASC) Meritorious Service Award

Riccardo Mariani: In recognition of outstanding service exemplifying the spirit of the DASC

IEEE Charles Proteus Steinmetz Award

Haran Karmaker: For leadership in and contributions to the development of standards for electrical machines

“Congratulations to all of our award recipients. We don’t say thank you often enough for their hard work, dedication, and efforts. These awards recognize the significant contributions of our honorees to raising the world’s standards for technology and the global communities we serve,” said James E. Matthews III, IEEE SA President. “The standards developed by our honorees and all of our volunteers provide market leadership and pathways for technology innovations. They facilitate commerce, safety, trade, and security on a global scale. Through the IEEE SA processes and volunteer leadership, our standards help fulfill the IEEE mission to advance technology for the benefit of humanity.”

For additional information, visit the IEEE SA Awards website to watch the 2021 virtual awards ceremony or obtain additional information about IEEE SA awards.

About the IEEE Standards Association

IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world’s standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer, and sustainable world. For more information, visit https://standards.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

