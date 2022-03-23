IEE Exhibiting Lineup of Avionics Display Products at Quad A Summit 2022

Focus on Avionics Open Systems Approaches

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#army_aviation–Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, manufacturer of military avionics displays, will be exhibiting their product line at the Army Aviation Missions Solutions Summit (Quad A) in Nashville, Tennessee, April 3rd-5th. IEE will highlight the new 6”x8” Rotorcraft Multi-Function Display (MFD), along with a range of proven displays for fixed and rotary-wing applications.

“IEE’s MFD products continue to advance the latest avionics open systems approaches through the integration of multiple, redundant digital video and communication interfaces,” said Steve Motter, V.P. of Business Development for IEE. “Our Rotorcraft MFD is an excellent example of a display with superior performance that focuses on reliability and affordability as core to our customer’s needs.”

6”x8” Rotorcraft Multi-Function Display (MFD)

This dual-mode, high-bright and NVIS 10.4” LCD display is lightweight, and has a rugged sealed enclosure fit for airborne applications. With its redundant digital video and ARINC-429 communication interfaces, along with its extensive built-in test, this display provides the rugged performance necessary for demanding environments. The field-replaceable bezel assists the warfighter in maximizing operational availability for improved readiness.

Product Features:

Enhanced, High Bright 10.4” XGA (1024×768) LCD Display

Chemically strengthened cover glass with EMI Filter and anti-reflective/glare (AR/AG) treatments

Dual-mode LED backlight with selectable high-bright day (sunlight readable) and night (NVIS compliant) modes

Sealed NVIS Backlit Bezel with 24 Push Buttons and 4 Rocker Switches

Video Inputs: 2x DVI-D

Control Interface: 3x ARINC-429, RS-232/422

IEE is exhibiting in booth #701 at the Quad-A Summit, April 3rd-5th. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or mailto:info@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

For over 75 years, IEE has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE’s factory in Van Nuys, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE’s direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com

Get our updates: http://www.linkedin.com/company/industrial-electronic-engineers

Follow us at: http://twitter.com/IEEdisplays

Become a fan: https://www.facebook.com/IEEdisplays

Contacts

For Press Inquiries Contact:



Nancy King



310-433-9966



nking@ieeinc.com