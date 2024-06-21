IDIQ Releases Report on Top Consumer Credit Concerns as Shared by Mortgage, Real Estate, Lending Partners and Consumers

– Survey Finds Top Consumer Credit Concern is Not Knowing How to Effectively Strengthen Their Credit Profile –

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDIQ®, a financial intelligence company that empowers consumers to take everyday action to control their financial well-being, today released a report detailing consumer credit concerns voiced by mortgage, real estate, lending professionals, and consumers. The report highlights credit health needs from a partner and consumer perspective as well as the new credit-building tool IDIQ launched as a partner-consumer solution – CreditBuilderIQ®.





The report, “The Modern Credit Challenge: Mortgage & Real Estate Professional & Consumer Research,” identified consumers’ top credit concerns – including uncertainty as to how to strengthen their credit profiles – along with consumer interest in better understanding their credit profile and how to ensure their profile is accurate.

Consumer highlights include:

82% of consumers want to learn how to improve their credit score

76% have at least two derogatory marks on their credit report

74% have non-optimal credit utilization

67% have a debt collection on their report

59% are planning to purchase a car or home in the next year

Mortgage and real estate professional highlights include:

75% want to refer clients to DIY credit-building solutions

70% want the ability to track clients’ credit

50% wish current credit-building tools offered a consumer score plan and goals to improve scores

The research included surveys of more than 100 mortgage and real estate professionals, more than 200 prospective consumers, and a study of proprietary data of more than 20,000 IDIQ consumers with credit scores less than 700.

IDIQ commissioned the report because its mortgage and real estate partners were asking for a credit management tool to educate their own clients about credit building while trends among IDIQ members indicated that those who were educated about their credit profiles were able to take steps to improve their scores.

IDIQ built CreditBuilderIQ as the solution – a new all-in-one smart software that brings personalized credit-building tools to consumers’ fingertips.

“CreditBuilderIQ is a game-changing platform for our partners in the mortgage and lending fields,” IDIQ CEO Scott Hermann said.

“We combined the most comprehensive consumer credit-management tools in the market with a unique partner-oriented approach,” IDIQ Chief Operating and Financial Officer Bryan Sullivan said. “By placing personalized insights, action plans, and tools in the hands of consumers, and allowing partners to transparently track client progress, we help consumers achieve their financial goals and partners close more deals.”

IDIQ recently launched CreditBuilderIQ with features that benefit both partners and consumers. New platform features include Score Trigger Alerts for partners that provide updates when clients reach set credit score goals. For end-user consumers, the tool now offers Gameplan Cards that provide education and actions they can take to build credit, including increasing their credit limit, becoming an authorized card user, and secured card and builder loan options.

The comprehensive range of features also include:

AI-driven interactive credit analysis so users can gain valuable insights into their credit profiles and easily view potential inaccuracies negatively affecting their credit

Personalized score factors outlining key items negatively or positively impacting a consumer’s credit with a gameplan for how to proactively make changes to their credit profile

Dispute generation that allows users to address inaccuracies on their credit reports effectively and efficiently

Credit reports and scores from all three major credit bureaus so users have a comprehensive view of their credit profile

Utility payment reporting as a tool in a credit-building toolset, from establishing and building credit profiles to enhancing positive factors to existing profiles

Rental payment reporting coming soon with IDIQ currently offering three-bureau rental payment reporting for tenants who currently reside with multi-family partners

About CreditBuilderIQSM

CreditBuilderIQ, offered by IDIQ®, is a new data-driven platform that brings credit-building tools to consumers’ fingertips. Consumers are empowered to take their credit journey into their own hands to reach their credit goals.

Partnership is in the IDIQ DNA! We have proudly served not only more than 4 million members but also thousands of business partners, empowering partners to offer their own clients innovative and life-changing tools.

