IDIQ Names Patrick Glennon Chief Technology Officer

—Technology is central to company growth and product roadmap—

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDIQ, an industry leader in credit report and identity theft monitoring, has selected Patrick Glennon to lead technology and security at the company.





Recent growth and an aggressive product roadmap accelerated the need for a chief technology officer. IDIQ offers the IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands for identity theft and credit report monitoring and the DataBreachIQ® brand for business data breach preparation and response support. The company also recently partnered with Bitdefender® to add the award-winning internet security and online privacy software to its plan offerings.

Glennon joins IDIQ after more than two decades of experience in banking and consumer identity protection with roles at companies including JP Morgan Chase, CoreLogic, Arthur Andersen, and Ebates. During his career, Glennon has built software and infrastructure teams from the ground up, managed complex datacenter and cloud migrations, managed transitions from legacy to modern engineering standards and recruited top-tier talent while building scalable business models to drive long-term success.

While at JP Morgan Chase, he lowered costs and improved capabilities for a global business intelligence and reporting platform while migrating a geographically diverse team to agile development practices. Building on those successes, he went to Australia to migrate their book of business to those platforms resulting in major improvements to client satisfaction, increased sales, lowered costs and reduced duplication of capabilities.

Most recently, at CoreLogic, Glennon oversaw a $300 million portfolio of applications delivering property and portfolio analytics to the real estate and mortgage banking industry. This included a massive migration of applications and data into a major cloud provider and overhauling the delivery and product teams to reduce costs and rationalize common services and capabilities.

Glennon comes to IDIQ during a time of rapid growth. During the pandemic, the company has hired more than 125 employees to meet increased consumer demand for identity theft and credit report monitoring services.

“I am honored and excited to be part of IDIQ,” Glennon said. “The products and services we are developing are critical to help consumers safeguard their identity and monitor their credit. As consumers continue to expand their electronic footprint, we will provide the tools necessary to help protect them from digital thieves.”

Earlier this year, IDIQ hired credit industry veteran John Bauer as president and chief revenue officer, Robert Rausch as its chief marketing officer and promoted Damian Bushnell to chief product officer.

Scott Hermann, CEO and co-owner of IDIQ, praised Glennon as he takes on this new role.

“Patrick has joined the IDIQ leadership team to help us develop the best products possible to protect consumers from identity theft,” Hermann said. “Technology-driven solutions for identity protection is the foundation of our brand, and we’ve put the best person in this role to grow our business and meet customer as well as partner needs.”

IDIQ is one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning two consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit report and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation. With the IdentityIQ®, DataBreachIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

Contacts

Kristin Austin



Public Relations, IDIQ



951.397.7595



kaustin@idiq.com