IDI Consulting Gives Back to the Community in Eighth Annual Toys for Tots Drive

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITPittsburgh–IDI Consulting is proud to host its eighth consecutive Toys for Tots drive, a holiday gift collection program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth.

IDI Consulting participated in Toys for Tots for the first time in 2015. Since, employees and members of the community have looked forward to the drive each year and are dedicated to making generous gift donations. This year, IDI Consulting will have a collection box for un-giftwrapped toys in its office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502 Pittsburgh. The deadline for toy donations is Monday, December 5.

“Every child deserves to have something waiting under the tree for them this holiday season. IDI Consulting is committed to helping our community thrive and is proud to give back to the benefit of those less fortunate in our area,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “We hope you will join us in making a difference this holiday by donating a gift at our office.”

IDI Consulting’s participation in the Toys for Tots Program is part of an ongoing commitment to serving families in the community. This past September, IDI Consulting sponsored the 2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk benefitting the American Heart Association and the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Toys for Tots works each holiday season to collect new toys for disadvantaged families with children. The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Toy drives are held locally in over 800 communities across all 50 states, benefitting more than 281 million children. For more information about the Toys for Tots annual charity, please visit toysfortots.org.

About IDI Consulting

