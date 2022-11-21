<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
IDI Consulting Gives Back to the Community in Eighth Annual Toys for Tots Drive

Local IT consulting company collects toys for less fortunate children.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITPittsburgh–IDI Consulting is proud to host its eighth consecutive Toys for Tots drive, a holiday gift collection program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth.

IDI Consulting participated in Toys for Tots for the first time in 2015. Since, employees and members of the community have looked forward to the drive each year and are dedicated to making generous gift donations. This year, IDI Consulting will have a collection box for un-giftwrapped toys in its office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502 Pittsburgh. The deadline for toy donations is Monday, December 5.

“Every child deserves to have something waiting under the tree for them this holiday season. IDI Consulting is committed to helping our community thrive and is proud to give back to the benefit of those less fortunate in our area,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “We hope you will join us in making a difference this holiday by donating a gift at our office.”

IDI Consulting’s participation in the Toys for Tots Program is part of an ongoing commitment to serving families in the community. This past September, IDI Consulting sponsored the 2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk benefitting the American Heart Association and the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Toys for Tots works each holiday season to collect new toys for disadvantaged families with children. The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Toy drives are held locally in over 800 communities across all 50 states, benefitting more than 281 million children. For more information about the Toys for Tots annual charity, please visit toysfortots.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from IDI Consulting, journalists and analysts may call 412.829.3010. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.

Contacts

William Thomas, Managing Partner

IDI Consulting

wat@idi-net.com

