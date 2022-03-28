IDI Billing Solutions Announces Addition of New Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & New Business Development

Tony Cotugno joins IDI Billing Solutions Executive Management Team

VICTOR, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#idibilling–IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, is pleased to announce it has added Tony Cotugno to its senior management team as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & New Business Development. The appointment is part of the company’s ongoing strategy supporting global growth, product innovation and achieving operational efficiencies.

With over 30 years’ experience in all aspects of sales and partner management, Tony has helped organizations realize exponential growth through new business development. Most recently, he worked at OSG Billing Services, where he spent 20 years cultivating a variety of vertical markets in the customer communications space. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Rowan University.

Tony now oversees IDI’s Strategic Partnership Department, which includes, but is not limited to, three functional areas—Network, Financial and Operations. His charter involves managing and leveraging almost 40 existing relationships as well as adding new ones that support IDI’s growth vision. As a key member of the executive team, Tony will work closely with his peers in Sales, Marketing, Client Relations and Technology.

“Tony brings a unique talent set to the team,” said IDI Chief Revenue Officer, Ron Whaley. “His knowledge of the industry and reputation as a team building leader intent on delivering value-added solutions for existing and future IDI partners, will be instrumental in helping us execute on our strategic objectives,” Whaley added.

“I was introduced to IDI as a business partner in 2002 and have always been impressed with their dedicated employees and commitment to their customers,” said Tony Cotugno, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & New Business Development. “IDI always had an excellent reputation in the marketplace, and I feel honored to be joining such a talented group of professionals. I will work tirelessly to maintain what has already been built and plan on making a significant contribution in all aspects of new business development,” added Cotugno.

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the telecommunications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a Service includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.

