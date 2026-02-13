IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Institutional Investor Conferences

WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Thursday, February 26, 9:55 am – 10:30 am EST – Mike Lane, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Reference Laboratories, Diagnostic Solutions and Information Technology, and Andrew Emerson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual BofA Securities Animal Health Summit.

Monday, March 2, 9:15 am – 9:45 am EST – Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 47th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available through links on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. Archived editions of the presentations will be available via the same link.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500™ Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

Investor Relations

investorrelations@idexx.com