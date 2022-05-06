Home Business Wire IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Eleven Percent
Business Wire

IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Eleven Percent

di Business Wire

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an eleven percent increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.60 per common share. This dividend will be paid May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022. This dividend represents the company’s 110th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 45 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

Contacts

Allison Lausas

Vice President

Chief Accounting Officer

847.498.7070

Articoli correlati

AST SpaceMobile Announces $75 Million Committed Equity Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
Further Capital Market Access Will Support Ongoing Operating Expenses and Preserve Existing Balance Sheet Cash for BlueBird Satellites MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

HKW Announces Promotion of Michael Foisy to President

Business Wire Business Wire -
Promotion to President will enhance HKW’s ability to move forward INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HKW, an Indianapolis-based middle-market private equity firm, is announcing...
Continua a leggere

TD SYNNEX Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement With Broadcom in North America

Business Wire Business Wire -
Renewed agreement to benefit Symantec resellers and customers in small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) customer segment in North America FREMONT,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AST SpaceMobile Announces $75 Million Committed Equity Facility

Business Wire