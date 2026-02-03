Identy.io Adds Deepfake Detection to Combat Surge in AI-Powered Identity Fraud

New deepfake detection layer completes defense-in-depth approach against AI-powered identity fraud

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identy.io, a leading provider of mobile biometric authentication solutions, today announced the addition of deepfake detection capabilities to its facial capture solution to combat the explosive growth of AI-powered identity fraud. As deepfake attacks specifically engineered to bypass traditional defenses surge globally, Identy.io's new capabilities provide critical protection for financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises facing the fastest-growing threat to conventional liveness systems.

“When visual evidence can no longer be trusted, it undermines the very foundation of public trust. The ability to convincingly fabricate statements from influential leaders, business executives, journalists, celebrities or other subject matter experts poses substantial risks to societal stability and informed decision-making,” said Jesús Aragón, CEO and co-founder of Identy.io. “By integrating these capabilities into Identy.io’s technology platform, we’re making a decisive advancement in addressing this escalating threat.”

The numbers speak for themselves: generative AI-enabled fraud losses are projected to reach $40 billion in the U.S. by 2027, up from $12.3 billion in 2023. Financial losses from deepfake-enabled fraud exceeded $200 million in Q1 2025 alone, with deepfakes now contributing to 40% of biometric fraud attempts globally.

This growth is driven by the democratization of attack tools: deepfake generation applications are now widely accessible, with free and low-cost options running on standard PCs without specialized hardware or technical skills.

How Deepfake Attacks Defeat Traditional Defenses

For years, biometric systems effectively countered traditional spoofing attacks – printed photos, screen replays and 3D masks – through presentation attack detection (PAD) and liveness detection. These defenses worked because such attacks were relatively easy to detect; physical artifacts from screens or printed materials, lack of genuine depth and an inability to respond to dynamic challenges like "smile" or "turn your head."

Deepfake attacks defeat these defenses through a dual approach. First, by combining the target user's facial features with the attacker's live presence, deepfakes can naturally respond to liveness challenges while displaying the target's synthetic face. This defeats active liveness detection. Second, attackers inject the synthetic content directly into the video stream via virtual camera software, bypassing traditional PAD designed to detect physical presentation artifacts like screens or printed photos. Stopping this attack requires addressing both synthetic content generation and digital injection—ensuring that if one defense is bypassed, the other remains in place.

Multi-Layered Defense for the AI Era

Traditional security approaches that rely on a single defense mechanism are no longer sufficient. Identy.io's solution employs defense-in-depth, combining multiple independent layers that work together to counter both traditional and AI-powered threats:

AI-Driven Deepfake Detection : Visual and temporal analysis identifies AI-generated synthetic media

: Visual and temporal analysis identifies AI-generated synthetic media Injection Attack Prevention : Prevents digital injection by ensuring camera, device and code integrity throughout the capture process

: Prevents digital injection by ensuring camera, device and code integrity throughout the capture process Passive PAD: Continues to protect against photos, screen replays and 3D masks

Each layer addresses different attack vectors, ensuring that if one defense is bypassed, others remain in place to protect against fraud.

Proven Performance Without Compromise

Building on Identy.io's track record in iBeta ISO 30107-3 testing—achieving 100% attack detection with 0% false rejections of legitimate users (BPCER)—the enhanced solution extends this dual commitment to security and usability. The new capabilities address both synthetic content generation and delivery mechanisms, providing comprehensive protection against the full spectrum of AI-powered identity fraud while maintaining seamless user experience.

About Identy.io

Headquartered in the US with offices in Brazil, Mexico, Spain and India, Identy.io is a global leader in trusted, universal and private digital identity using mobile-first touchless biometrics. Trusted by government and corporate customers worldwide, the company has secured over one billion identity transactions across banking, telecommunications, government, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit https://identy.io

Media Contact:

identy@aboutsage.com