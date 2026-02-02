Identity Digital’s Matt Overman Named a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

Overman recognized for driving partnership growth amid rising demand for digital ownership

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital®, a leader in connecting the online world through domain names and related technologies, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Matt Overman has been named to the prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list for 2026. This annual recognition honors influential executives who drive the channel agenda and deliver the strategy and programs that help partners thrive.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Overman oversees sales and registry growth, managing a network of over 500 partners from several teams, including registrars, web builders, and SaaS platforms. His leadership has been pivotal as demand for centralized digital ownership and authentic online identities accelerates.

“My philosophy is centered on building scalable programs that reward partners who are agile, data-driven, and committed to the end-user experience,” said Matt Overman, CRO at Identity Digital. "We are moving past the era of stagnant domain interfaces. By integrating AI-powered innovation and modern APIs, we are helping partners eliminate friction, increase customer stickiness, and build sustainable success in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem."

Under Overman’s leadership, Identity Digital helps partners deliver differentiated experiences through top-level domains (TLDs) such as .fyi, .llc, .pro, and .ai. As generative AI transforms how builders create online, Identity Digital enables partners to integrate domain search, registration, and DNS management directly into their own platforms via the name.com API. This allows partners to capture more value while providing a seamless workflow for their customers.

"Our partnership with Identity Digital empowers our SMB and brand customers to own and strengthen their customer relationships," said Paul Bindel, GoDaddy's President of Business Operations. "We're delivering a seamless and hyper-relevant domain experience that enables GoDaddy customers to stay within the ecosystem, reducing friction while driving long-term value and retention. Digital infrastructure should work invisibly so businesses can focus on growth."

Identity Digital also provides registry services for many of the world’s most recognized country code, generic, and dotBrand TLDs. Identity Digital's scalable infrastructure helps simplify the management and monetization of TLDs, reducing operational costs while enabling focused TLD growth. And, as one of ICANN’s pre-approved Registry Service Providers (RSPs), Identity Digital is prepared to support Next Round applicants from application to launch and beyond.

Visit the 2026 Channel Chiefs list here. For more information on partnering with Identity Digital, visit www.identity.digital/contact.

About CRN

CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, analysis, and insight online and in print. The CRN editorial staff provides objective reporting on daily technology and channel news, events, and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers, and IT consultants to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver the business outcomes their customers need.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world’s largest portfolio of TLDs, including .llc, .pro, .world, .fyi, and .studio, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

